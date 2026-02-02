Obituary: Julian Pienaar

Julian Pienaar, well-known in the industry for his long service at Lenovo and IBM, passed away on Thursday, 29 January.

Julian graduated from King Edward School in 1994. He joined IBM in 2000 as a brand manager and moved across to Lenovo when IBM’s personal computing division was sold.

He spent the next 21 years as a pre-sales and product specialist at Lenovo, becoming a well-known and well-liked presence in the IT industry.

Tributes to Julian from family, friends and colleagues paint a picture of an enthusiastic team player who was always kind to others.

In his spare time, he brewed craft beer, and previously played bass drum in an Irish pipe band.