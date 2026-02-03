Datatech acquires Maple Woods

Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA has acquired 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises, with effect from 2 February 2026.

Maple Woods is a long-term security partner of Logicalis USA. Its flagship Overwatch offering is an advanced cybersecurity and compliance programme originally built to meet the rigorous standards of the US defense industry.

As a subcontractor to Logicalis, Maple Woods has been a key contributor to the development and delivery of Logicalis’ managed security offering.

The integration of Maple Woods enhances Logicalis USA’s managed services framework by adding cybersecurity and compliance expertise and providing a platform for expansion across selected US sectors.