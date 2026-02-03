Global IT spending set to grow 10,8%, hitting $6,15trn

Worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $6,15-trillion in 2026, up 10,8% from 2025, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

“AI infrastructure growth remains rapid despite concerns about an AI bubble, with spending rising across AI‑related hardware and software,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Demand from hyperscale cloud providers continues to drive investment in servers optimised for AI workloads.”

Server spending is projected to accelerate in 2026, growing 36,9% year-over-year. Total data center spending is expected to increase 31,7%, surpassing $650-billion in 2026, up from nearly $500-billion the previous year.

Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of US Dollars)

2025 Spending 2025 Growth (%) 2026 Spending 2026 Growth (%) Data Centre Systems 496,231 48.9 653,403 31.7 Devices 788,335 9.1 836,417 6.1 Software 1,249,509 11.5 1,433,633 14.7 IT Services 1,717,590 6.4 1,866,856 8.7 Communications Services 1,303,651 3.8 1,365,184 4.7 Overall IT 5,555,316 10.3 6,155,493 10.8

Source: Gartner (February 2026)

Second-highest growth potential for software spending

Software spending growth for 2026 has been slightly revised downward to 14,7%, from 15,2% for both application and infrastructure software.

“Despite the modest revision, total software spending will remain above $1,4-trillion,” says Lovelock. “Projections for generative AI (GenAI) model spending in 2026 remain unchanged, with growth expected at 80,8%. GenAI models continue to experience strong growth, and their share of the software market is expected to rise by 1,8% in 2026.”

Device growth expected to slow

Shipments of mobile phones, PCs, and tablets continue to grow steadily. Total spending on devices is projected to reach $836-billion in 2026. However, market-demand constraints will slow growth to 6,1% in 2026.

“This slowdown is largely due to rising memory prices, which are increasing average selling prices and discouraging device replacements,” says Lovelock. “Additionally, higher memory costs are causing shortages in the lower end of the market, where profit margins are thinner. These factors are contributing to more muted growth in device shipments.”