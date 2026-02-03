RPA market to hit $35,84bn by 2033

The global robotic process automation market size is estimated to reach $35,84-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 29% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The rise in demand for lower operating costs is among the major accelerating factors for the growth of the robotic process automation market.

Furthermore, the ease of tackling complex processes while using RPA with business processes has boosted market growth.

Constant improvement and automation have been at the top of the short-term strategic plan for most businesses. Adopting some form of automation within an organisation is among the top priorities for firms. Implementing RPA to lower costs, improve compliance and productivity, and increase returns are becoming the top priorities for businesses.

Additionally, RPA technology, on multiple occasions, has proven to reduce the expenses of a full-time offshore worker by half. RPA can reduce labour costs by 25% to 40 % in the IT environment and business processes.

Additionally, the software robot is expected to replace two to five full-time employees and their share of work, thereby increasing the efficiency of business processes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised the need for employees with digital skills across businesses and has also opened up new space for RPA vendors to capture the market. The positive result of implementing RPA during a recession influenced by the pandemic is also expected to increase the demand for RPA solutions in the market.

