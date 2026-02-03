Telkom backs employee innovation

Telkom has concluded Season 3 of Lions’ Den, its employee–led innovation challenge where Telkom Group employees pitch bold, tech-enabled ideas to help drive efficiency and improve customer experience in the organisation.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve come to the end of Season 3 of Lions’ Den,” says Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom group executive: transformation and innovation. “Each season just keeps getting better, and the entries stronger. The competition has really added value for our business, and our customers.”

Designed as a build-and-test programme, Lions’ Den helps employees move their ideas from insight to execution. Teams receive structured mentoring, coaching and business support to pressure-test feasibility while developing business cases with measurable outcomes.

Season 3 attracted 129 submissions and proofs of concept from employees across the group. Following a rigorous evaluation process, entries were narrowed to the top 30 concepts, with 10 finalists advancing to the final round.

The finalists completed an intensive development journey to sharpen their concepts, test assumptions and refine implementation plans before presenting to a panel of senior leaders.

In recognition of the strength, feasibility and potential impact of the leading ideas presented, Telkom selected four winning teams this year. The winners will share a R2-million prize.

The winning ideas will be taken forward through Telkom’s internal processes for implementation.

“These innovations support Telkom’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation and build solutions that future‑proof the business,” says Dr Jantjies. “Lions’ Den proves what happens when we trust our talent, invest in their ideas, and create a clear path from concept to implementation.”