AI component demand to drive campus switch market

The Campus Ethernet Switch market rebounded in 2025 but did not grow enough to compensate for the 19% contraction in 2024 revenue, says a new report on the sector from Dell’Oro Group.

“Vendors are dodging campus switch component shortages that are appearing because of the massive AI build out and this is driving up costs,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “There has already been one round of price increases and we expect more to come. Prices are growing at a time when enterprises must refresh their older switching gear to ensure security compliance and to prepare for the proliferation of AI agents. Customer demand, combined with these higher prices, will drive market growth over the next five years.”

Additional highlights from the Campus Ethernet Switch report include: