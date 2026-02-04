HP Inc CEO steps down

Enrique Lores, the HP Inc president and CEO who rose through the company’s ranks, has stepped down.

Bruce Broussard, a member of the company’s board since 2021, has been appointed Interim CEO, effective immediately.

The board has formed a CEO search committee to identify the company’s next CEO and has retained a leading global executive search firm to assist with the process.

“This is an important time in HP’s history as the company advances its plan to lead the Future of Work,” says Chip Bergh, chairman of the board. “Disciplined execution is delivering consistent progress in a dynamic environment. We are confident that Bruce will successfully drive the company’s initiatives forward, working closely with HP’s strong leadership team.”

Broussard comments: “HP is shaping the next era of technology with a relentless commitment to empowering people and businesses to thrive, and I am honored to serve as Interim CEO. This proven team’s dedication to operational excellence has created significant momentum across the business amidst a complex environment.

“As we begin fiscal 2026, we will continue to drive our One HP platform to deliver technology that promotes growth and professional fulfillment for our customers and sustained value creation for our shareholders.”

Lores worked for HP for 36 years and was its CEO for the last seven years.

“I came to HP as an intern nearly four decades ago, and I’ve been on an incredible journey ever since,” says Lores. “It has been an honour to lead HP through its evolution into an AI-driven technology company that is redefining workplace solutions and connecting with customers globally.

“Over the last several years, our resilient team has successfully navigated the evolution of our world. We extended our leadership in Print and PCs, diversified our business with the addition of HP Solutions, and invested in our people.

“With strong teams around the world and a clear strategy for long-term growth, HP is well-positioned for the future, and I will continue to champion the team’s success.”