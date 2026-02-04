The bigger picture on smart TVs

The global smart TV market is expected to reach $673,47-billion by 2033 – a CAGR of 13,9% from 2026 to 2033 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The rise in use of OTT applications and services for streaming latest TV content on smart televisions as a result of wide availability of high-speed Internet such as 4G, broadband Internet, and 5G is driving the viewing experience for users globally and driving market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand for digital entertainment provides content producers significant opportunities to offer their content to users via over-the-top (OTT) services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney Hotstar, and more on smart TVs. For example, in 2021 in India – as per a report by Mudra Institute of Communications – there were around 29-million paid subscribers on OTT platforms. These factors are anticipated to contribute to market growth during the forecast period too.

Furthermore, the demand for 4K smart TVs has increased since they offer better picture quality as well as sound compared to lower resolution TVs. Customers’ viewing experience is enhanced by high-resolution smart TVs which, in turn, is driving the demand for smart full HD and 4K UHD TVs globally. The rapidly growing content library on OTT platforms is positively driving the growth of the smart TV market. For instance, as of October 2022, Netflix had around 17 300 movies and TV shows globally.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market revenue in 2024 and is expected to dominate the smart TV market over the forecast period.

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), smart TV sales in India increased by 65% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021 owing to rising expansion activities implemented by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their smart TV portfolios.

Moreover, China accounted for a significant market share in 2024 as a result of increasing disposable income and the rising standard of living. Competitive production pricing, easy accessibility of skilled labour in addition to the presence of emerging market leaders have enabled China to account for a majority of market share in Asia Pacific region.

Additional highlights from the report include: