TymeBank becomes GoTyme Bank

TymeBank has officially transitioned to GoTyme Bank, marking the next chapter in the bank’s evolution as part of the global Tyme Group – a banking group operating across multiple markets and serving 20-million customers worldwide.

The change also introduces a new digital experience through the new GoTyme app.

“GoTyme Bank reflects who we are today and where we’re going next as part of a global banking group with a strong South African foundation,” says Cheslyn Jacobs, CEO of GoTyme Bank South Africa. “This is not a change to our fundamentals. It’s the same bank, built on the same licence and principles, now expressed through a brand and platform that better reflects our scale, technology, and ambition.”

As part of the transition, the new GoTyme Bank app went live on 22 January, supporting a phased migration of customers. The app introduces a cleaner and more modern design, improved performance, stronger security features, and a more intuitive way for customers to save, spend, send money, and manage their finances.

Existing customers do not need to open a new account to use the GoTyme Bank app. All customer information – including accounts, balances, and transaction history – has already been migrated.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to rethink how the brand shows up in our customers’ lives,” says Lucia Malapane, head of brand at GoTyme Bank. “The GoTyme brand is about momentum, clarity, and confidence, and the new app is where customers will experience that most directly.”

GoTyme Bank has also invested in customer care teams over the past year to grow its support capacity with human agents.