A PCI DSS expert the best defence against fraud as a service

Cybercrime has undergone a structural shift. What was once a fragmented underground economy built around specialised skills has evolved into a scalable, on-demand commercial ecosystem.

By Johannes Briel, senior cyber security specialist at Galix

Today, fraud-as-a-service (FaaS) operators provide subscription-based access to industrial-grade cybercrime infrastructure, including phishing kits, credential harvesting platforms, automated botnets, remote access trojans, and multi-factor authentication bypass tools.

In short, professional-level digital fraud capability has become a commodity product and it is available to anyone with malicious intent and a credit card.

This dramatic reduction in the barriers to entry has exposed businesses of all sizes to heightened and persistent risk. Industries that handle large volumes of card transactions such as retail, e-commerce, hospitality, and fintech’s are primary targets, yet any organisation processing or storing cardholder data is now firmly within the blast radius of this new cybercriminal operating model.

As cybercrime becomes cheaper, faster, and more automated, traditional defensive thinking is no longer sufficient. Organisations must adopt equally structured, layered, and continuously validated controls to withstand advanced and scalable digital fraud operations.

PCI DSS: from compliance to cyber defence

This is precisely where the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) demonstrates its value. Too often treated as a compliance exercise, PCI DSS is, in reality, a robust and technically grounded security framework designed to withstand the modern threat landscape.

It requires disciplined implementation of security controls across the entire cardholder data lifecycle, from network segmentation and strong access controls to vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, encryption, and structured incident response.

When executed properly, PCI DSS functions as a practical blueprint for defending against the exact methods now weaponised through FaaS platforms.

However, technology and control requirements alone are not sufficient. The complexity of modern environments hybrid cloud architectures, distributed payment platforms, third-party integrations, and web-based payment flows, means that compliance cannot be achieved through documentation or checkbox activity.

Effective PCI DSS alignment demands expert interpretation of requirements, contextualised to business operations and technology stacks. This is where Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) and PCI specialists play a critical role.

PCI experts bring deep knowledge of both regulatory obligations and modern attack techniques. Their work extends well beyond audit validation.

They assist organisations in properly scoping and segmenting the cardholder data environment, designing controls that are both operationally realistic and technically sound, identifying gaps before adversaries can exploit them, and validating that defensive capabilities operate as intended. Their guidance ensures that organisations are not merely compliant on paper but resilient in practice.

By simulating real-world adversary behaviour, including credential theft scenarios, e-skimming vectors, and client-side manipulation, they help convert compliance into actionable cyber defence.

Building a culture of continuous security

The cost of failing to rigorously implement PCI DSS controls continues to rise.

Direct consequences can include substantial financial penalties, forensic investigations, and fraud losses, while indirect consequences, such as reputational damage, elevated cyber-insurance scrutiny, and weakened banking and payment processor trust can carry long-tail commercial impact. In a world where cybercriminals operate as agile service providers, compliance gaps translate directly into business exposure.

Equally important is the cultural dimension of payment security. True resilience emerges when an organisation treats PCI DSS not as an annual certification event, but as a continuous security discipline.

This requires leadership ownership, cross-functional governance, internal performance monitoring, and regular security awareness initiatives that address evolving social-engineering and fraud techniques.

A compliance-only mindset produces fragile protection; a culture of proactive security produces durability, credibility, and trust.

As the digital payment ecosystem continues to expand and FaaS operators scale their reach, the organisations that thrive will be those that approach PCI DSS as both a strategic security framework and an operational risk discipline.

In this new era of industrialised cybercrime, the role of PCI practitioners is not simply to validate adherence to standards, it is to translate those standards into practical cyber defence, strengthen organisational readiness, and embed sustainable security maturity across the enterprise.

Cybercriminals have adopted a service-based model. Organisations must respond with a security-as-a-discipline mindset. PCI DSS, applied with expert guidance and executive commitment, remains one of the most effective ways to do exactly that.