AMD reports record revenues

AMD has reported fourth quarter revenue was a record $10,3-billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, gross margin was 54%.
Operating income was $1,8-billion, net income was $1,5-billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.92.
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 57%, operating income was a record $2,9-billion, net income was a record $2,5-billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $1.53.
For the full year 2025, AMD reported record revenue of $34,6-billion, gross margin of 50%, operating income of $3,7-billion, net income of $4,3-billion, and diluted earnings per share of $2.65. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 52%, operating income was a record $7,8-billion, net income was a record $6,8-billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $4.17.
“2025 was a defining year for AMD, with record revenue and earnings driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our high-performance and AI platforms,” says Dr Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “We are entering 2026 with strong momentum across our business, led by accelerating adoption of our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen CPUs and the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise.”
Jean Hu, AMD executive vice-president, chief financial officer and treasurer, comments: “Our record fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate AMD’s ability to deliver profitable growth at scale.
“We achieved record non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, while increasing our strategic investments to support long-term growth across our high-performance and adaptive computing product portfolio.”
|GAAP Quarterly Financial Results
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Y/Y
|Q3 2025
|Q/Q
|Revenue ($M)
|$10,270
|$7,658
|Up 34%
|$9,246
|Up 11%
|Gross profit ($M)
|$5,577
|$3,882
|Up 44%
|$4,780
|Up 17%
|Gross margin
|54%
|51%
|Up 3 ppts
|52%
|Up 2 ppts
|Operating expenses ($M)
|$3,825
|$3,011
|Up 27%
|$3,510
|Up 9%
|Operating income ($M)
|$1,752
|$871
|Up 101%
|$1,270
|Up 38%
|Operating margin
|17%
|11%
|Up 6 ppts
|14%
|Up 3 ppts
|Net income ($M)
|$1,511
|$482
|Up 213%
|$1,243
|Up 22%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.92
|$0.29
|Up 217%
|$0.75
|Up 23%
|Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Y/Y
|Q3 2025
|Q/Q
|Revenue ($M)
|$10,270
|$7,658
|Up 34%
|$9,246
|Up 11%
|Gross profit ($M)
|$5,855
|$4,140
|Up 41%
|$4,992
|Up 17%
|Gross margin
|57%
|54%
|Up 3 ppts
|54%
|Up 3 ppts
|Operating expenses ($M)
|$3,001
|$2,114
|Up 42%
|$2,754
|Up 9%
|Operating income ($M)
|$2,854
|$2,026
|Up 41%
|$2,238
|Up 28%
|Operating margin
|28%
|26%
|Up 2 ppts
|24%
|Up 4 ppts
|Net income ($M)
|$2,519
|$1,777
|Up 42%
|$1,965
|Up 28%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$1.53
|$1.09
|Up 40%
|$1.20
|Up 28%
|Annual Financial Results
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP(*)
|2025(1)
|2024
|Y/Y
|2025(1)
|2024
|Y/Y
|Revenue ($M)
|$34,639
|$25,785
|Up 34%
|$34,639
|$25,785
|Up 34%
|Gross profit ($M)
|$17,152
|$12,725
|Up 35%
|$18,165
|$13,759
|Up 32%
|Gross margin %
|50%
|49%
|Up 1 ppt
|52%
|53%
|Down 1 ppt
|Operating expenses ($M)
|$13,458
|$10,825
|Up 24%
|$10,397
|$7,621
|Up 36%
|Operating income ($M)
|$3,694
|$1,900
|Up 94%
|$7,768
|$6,138
|Up 27%
|Operating margin %
|11%
|7%
|Up 4 ppts
|22%
|24%
|Down 2 ppts
|Net income ($M)
|$4,335
|$1,641
|Up 164%
|$6,831
|$5,420
|Up 26%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$2.65
|$1.00
|Up 165%
|$4.17
|$3.31
|Up 26%
Segment summary
Data Centre segment revenue in the quarter was a record $5,4-billion, up 39% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AMD EPYC processors and the continued ramp of AMD Instinct GPU shipments.
For the full year 2025, Data Centre segment revenue was a record $16,6-billion, up 32% year-over-year, reflecting growth across both EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs.
Client and Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $3,9-billion, up 37% year-over-year. Client business revenue in the quarter was a record $3,1-billion, up 34% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong demand for leadership AMD Ryzen processors and continued market share gains.
Gaming business revenue in the quarter was $843 million, up 50% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher semi-custom revenue and strong demand for AMD Radeon GPUs.
For the full year 2025, Client and Gaming segment revenue was a record $14,6-billion, up 51% year-over-year. Client business revenue was a record $10,6-billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by continued revenue share gains and a richer product mix. Gaming business revenue was $3,9-billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by improved semi-custom sales and strong demand for AMD Radeon GPUs.
Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $950-million, up 3% year-over-year, as demand strengthened across several end markets.
For the full year 2025, Embedded segment revenue was $3,5-billion, down 3% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of customer inventory level adjustments earlier in the year.