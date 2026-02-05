AMD reports record revenues

AMD has reported fourth quarter revenue was a record $10,3-billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, gross margin was 54%.

Operating income was $1,8-billion, net income was $1,5-billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.92.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 57%, operating income was a record $2,9-billion, net income was a record $2,5-billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $1.53.

For the full year 2025, AMD reported record revenue of $34,6-billion, gross margin of 50%, operating income of $3,7-billion, net income of $4,3-billion, and diluted earnings per share of $2.65. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 52%, operating income was a record $7,8-billion, net income was a record $6,8-billion and diluted earnings per share was a record $4.17.

“2025 was a defining year for AMD, with record revenue and earnings driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our high-performance and AI platforms,” says Dr Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “We are entering 2026 with strong momentum across our business, led by accelerating adoption of our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen CPUs and the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise.”

Jean Hu, AMD executive vice-president, chief financial officer and treasurer, comments: “Our record fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate AMD’s ability to deliver profitable growth at scale.

“We achieved record non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, while increasing our strategic investments to support long-term growth across our high-performance and adaptive computing product portfolio.”

GAAP Quarterly Financial Results Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Q3 2025 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $10,270 $7,658 Up 34% $9,246 Up 11% Gross profit ($M) $5,577 $3,882 Up 44% $4,780 Up 17% Gross margin 54% 51% Up 3 ppts 52% Up 2 ppts Operating expenses ($M) $3,825 $3,011 Up 27% $3,510 Up 9% Operating income ($M) $1,752 $871 Up 101% $1,270 Up 38% Operating margin 17% 11% Up 6 ppts 14% Up 3 ppts Net income ($M) $1,511 $482 Up 213% $1,243 Up 22% Diluted earnings per share $0.92 $0.29 Up 217% $0.75 Up 23%

Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Q3 2025 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $10,270 $7,658 Up 34% $9,246 Up 11% Gross profit ($M) $5,855 $4,140 Up 41% $4,992 Up 17% Gross margin 57% 54% Up 3 ppts 54% Up 3 ppts Operating expenses ($M) $3,001 $2,114 Up 42% $2,754 Up 9% Operating income ($M) $2,854 $2,026 Up 41% $2,238 Up 28% Operating margin 28% 26% Up 2 ppts 24% Up 4 ppts Net income ($M) $2,519 $1,777 Up 42% $1,965 Up 28% Diluted earnings per share $1.53 $1.09 Up 40% $1.20 Up 28%

Annual Financial Results GAAP Non-GAAP(*) 2025(1) 2024 Y/Y 2025(1) 2024 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $34,639 $25,785 Up 34% $34,639 $25,785 Up 34% Gross profit ($M) $17,152 $12,725 Up 35% $18,165 $13,759 Up 32% Gross margin % 50% 49% Up 1 ppt 52% 53% Down 1 ppt Operating expenses ($M) $13,458 $10,825 Up 24% $10,397 $7,621 Up 36% Operating income ($M) $3,694 $1,900 Up 94% $7,768 $6,138 Up 27% Operating margin % 11% 7% Up 4 ppts 22% 24% Down 2 ppts Net income ($M) $4,335 $1,641 Up 164% $6,831 $5,420 Up 26% Diluted earnings per share $2.65 $1.00 Up 165% $4.17 $3.31 Up 26%

Segment summary

Data Centre segment revenue in the quarter was a record $5,4-billion, up 39% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for AMD EPYC processors and the continued ramp of AMD Instinct GPU shipments.

For the full year 2025, Data Centre segment revenue was a record $16,6-billion, up 32% year-over-year, reflecting growth across both EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs.

Client and Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $3,9-billion, up 37% year-over-year. Client business revenue in the quarter was a record $3,1-billion, up 34% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong demand for leadership AMD Ryzen processors and continued market share gains.

Gaming business revenue in the quarter was $843 million, up 50% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher semi-custom revenue and strong demand for AMD Radeon GPUs.

For the full year 2025, Client and Gaming segment revenue was a record $14,6-billion, up 51% year-over-year. Client business revenue was a record $10,6-billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by continued revenue share gains and a richer product mix. Gaming business revenue was $3,9-billion, up 51% year-over-year, driven by improved semi-custom sales and strong demand for AMD Radeon GPUs.

Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $950-million, up 3% year-over-year, as demand strengthened across several end markets.

For the full year 2025, Embedded segment revenue was $3,5-billion, down 3% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of customer inventory level adjustments earlier in the year.