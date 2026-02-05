Huang predicts an era of everything as a virtual twin

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Dassault Systèmes CEO Pascal Daloz have laid out a blueprint for industrial AI rooted in physics-based “world models” — systems designed to simulate products, factories and even biological systems before they’re built.

“Artificial intelligence will be infrastructure,” like water, electricity and the internet, Huang told delegates to 3DExperience World, playfully referring to the engineering-heavy audience as “Solid Workers”, a nod to Dassault Systèmes’ SolidWorks platform.

The announcement continues a collaboration spanning more than a quarter-century between Nvidia and Dassault Systèmes.

“This is the largest collaboration our two companies have ever had in over a quarter century,” Huang said. “We’re going to fuse these technologies so engineers can work at a scale that’s 100 times, 1 000 times — and eventually a million times greater than before.”

The new partnership brings Nvidia accelerated computing and AI libraries together with Dassault Systèmes’ Virtual Twin platforms to move more engineering work into real-time digital workflows, powered by AI companions that help teams explore, validate, prototype and iterate faster.

Huang framed the shift as a reinvention of the computing stack: moving from hand-specified, structured digital designs to systems that can generate, simulate and optimize in software — at industrial scale.

From digital models to industry world models

Virtual twins are not applications, “they are knowledge factories,” Daloz said.

The partnership aims to establish industry world models — science-validated AI systems grounded in physics that can serve as mission-critical platforms across biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing.

In Daloz’s framing, the value moves upstream: virtual twins become the place where knowledge is created, tested and trusted — before anything is built in the physical world.

The collaboration brings together accelerated computing, AI and digital twin technologies so engineers can design geometry as well as behaviour — and explore radically larger design spaces earlier in development.

Together, the companies outlined how this shared architecture will show up across science, engineering and manufacturing workflows:

Advancing Biology and Materials Research​: The Nvidia BioNeMo platform and BIOVIA science-validated world models accelerate the discovery of new molecules and next-generation materials.

AI-Driven Design and Engineering: SIMULIA AI-based Virtual Twin Physics Behavior using Nvidia CUDA-X and AI physics libraries empowers designers and engineers to accurately and instantly predict outcomes.

Virtual Twins for Every Factory: Nvidia Omniverse physical AI libraries integrated with the DELMIA Virtual Twin enable autonomous, software-defined production systems.

Virtual Companions Supercharge Dassault Systèmes’ Users: The 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, combining Nvidia AI technologies and Nvidia Nemotron open models with Dassault Systèmes’ Industry World Models, powers Virtual Companions to tap into deep industrial context, delivering trusted, actionable intelligence.

Huang said that in domains like biology and materials, the frontier is learning the underlying “language” of complex systems and then generating new options that can be evaluated and validated in simulation.

Designing and operating the factory in software

A central theme of the discussion was how factories themselves are changing — from static physical assets to living systems that are designed, simulated and operated as virtual twins.

As part of the partnership, Dassault Systèmes is deploying Nvidia-powered AI factories on three continents through its OUTSCALE sovereign cloud, enabling customers to run AI workloads while maintaining data residency and security requirements.

Both executives say the goal isn’t to replace engineers — it’s to amplify them. As AI agent companions take on more exploratory and repetitive tasks, designers and engineers gain leverage and creativity, not redundancy.

AI companions that expand human creativity

Every designer will have a “team of companions”, Huang said — a shift he described as fundamentally positive for engineers, software platforms and the broader ecosystem built on them.

For the tens of millions of engineers who use Dassault Systèmes tools to design everything from aircraft to consumer packaged goods, the shift isn’t about replacing human creativity — it’s about expanding it, says Daloz.

“Success is not about automation. [Engineers] don’t want to automate the past — they want to invent the future.”

Featured picture: Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Dassault Systèmes CEO Pascal Daloz announced a partnership to build a shared industrial AI architecture, merging virtual twins with physics-based AI to redefine the future of design, engineering and manufacturing.