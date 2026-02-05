Intel debuts Intel Xeon 600 processors for workstations

Intel has announced its new Intel Xeon 600 processors for Client Workstation, a full stack update for Intel’s high-end workstation platform (Intel W890 Chipset).

The newest generation of Intel workstation processors provides a wide range of improvements on its prior generation portfolio, including a significant increase in core count, PCIe connectivity, support for higher memory speeds, and better power efficiency than ever before.

“The need for high-performance compute capabilities is increasing daily across a wide range of industries, and with Intel Xeon 600 Processors for Workstation we’re delivering the platform professionals need in their daily workflows,” says Hector Guevarez, director of the workstation segment in Intel’s Client Computing Group.

“Incredible performance efficiency, expanded AI compute features, a host of Intel vPro technologies and robust platform connectivity make this platform the right choice for professionals who depend on the performance and capabilities only a high-end workstation can deliver.”

The new Intel Xeon 600 processors for Workstation deliver a broad range of benefits for Data Science/AI Development, Engineering Simulation/Visualization, and Media and Entertainment content creation.

Key benefits include a significant increase in multi-thread (MT) performance compared to prior generation processors, more robust I/O capabilities, improved wired and wireless connectivity, and expanded support for advanced AI training and inferencing workloads.

Utilising Intel 3 process technology, and Redwood Cove+ core architecture, Intel Xeon 600 Processors for Workstation also feature increased core counts across the product stack – providing users with up to 61% higher MT performance at existing power consumption targets compared to the 86-core Xeon 698X to the prior generation 64-core W3595X.

Platform specifications include: