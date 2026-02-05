Intel debuts Intel Xeon 600 processors for workstations

Intel has announced its new Intel Xeon 600 processors for Client Workstation, a full stack update for Intel’s high-end workstation platform (Intel W890 Chipset).
The newest generation of Intel workstation processors provides a wide range of improvements on its prior generation portfolio, including a significant increase in core count, PCIe connectivity, support for higher memory speeds, and better power efficiency than ever before.
“The need for high-performance compute capabilities is increasing daily across a wide range of industries, and with Intel Xeon 600 Processors for Workstation we’re delivering the platform professionals need in their daily workflows,” says Hector Guevarez, director of the workstation segment in Intel’s Client Computing Group.
“Incredible performance efficiency, expanded AI compute features, a host of Intel vPro technologies and robust platform connectivity make this platform the right choice for professionals who depend on the performance and capabilities only a high-end workstation can deliver.”
The new Intel Xeon 600 processors for Workstation deliver a broad range of benefits for Data Science/AI Development, Engineering Simulation/Visualization, and Media and Entertainment content creation.
Key benefits include a significant increase in multi-thread (MT) performance compared to prior generation processors, more robust I/O capabilities, improved wired and wireless connectivity, and expanded support for advanced AI training and inferencing workloads.
Utilising Intel 3 process technology, and Redwood Cove+ core architecture, Intel Xeon 600 Processors for Workstation also feature increased core counts across the product stack – providing users with up to 61% higher MT performance at existing power consumption targets compared to the 86-core Xeon 698X to the prior generation 64-core W3595X.
Platform specifications include:
- Up to 86 cores with 4,8GHz (GHz) turbo frequency on Intel Xeon 600 Processors for Workstation – enabling up to 9% better single thread (ST) and 61% better MT performance versus prior generation Intel processors2.
- Added support for FP16 datatype support in Intel AMX, enabling significant improvement in AI training and inference workloads – including up to 17% faster performance in AI and machine learning (ML) workloads versus prior generation Intel processors.
- Up to 128 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on supporting robust platform connectivity for multi-GPUs, SSDs and network cards to meet the needs of your workflow.
- Support for Up to eight channels of DDR5 RDIMM speeds up to 6 400 megatransfers per second (MT/s) – up from 4 800 MT/s in prior generation platform. Includes support for DDR5 MRDIMM memory, with speeds up to 8 000 MT/s, significantly increasing performance of memory bound workloads.
- Continued support for ECC memory and RAS technologies that improve the integrity of critical data and system reliability.
- Heavy-duty compute with Industry leading processor tuning (overclocking) including undervolt protection voltage baseline and max voltage limits reporting, per-CDIE and per-core performance limit reasons reporting, processor core tuning, AVX2, AVX512, and TMUL negative ratio offset tuning, per-CDIE ring/mesh tuning, Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 frequency tuning, and Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 tuning.
- Integrated Intel WiFi 6E and discrete support for Intel WiFi 7, enabling the best and latest network connectivity.
- A host of Intel vPro technologies for hardware-enhanced security features (multi-key memory encryption), firmware version control, and Intel One-Click Recovery; enabling easy system deployment into the enterprise environment.