SA merchants get access to crypto payments

Binance Pay has signed a strategic partnership with digital payment network Scan To Pay, whose more than 650 000 merchants can now accept cryptocurrency payments via Binance Pay.

Through Scan to Pay’s integration with Moneybadger, Binance Pay users can now pay with over 100 cryptocurrencies at participating merchants, using the familiar QR-code payment experience. Binance Pay enables instant, secure payments with zero gas fees.

“As crypto continues to evolve from an investment asset to a practical payment method, our partnership with Scan To Pay and MoneyBadger marks a significant milestone in enabling everyday crypto spending in South Africa,” says Hannes Wessels, GM of Binance South Africa. “By integrating with local payment rails that consumers already use, we’re making crypto payments seamless, secure, and accessible at scale.”

Merchants now able to accept crypto payments via Binance Pay include: