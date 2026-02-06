Data protection is the first line. Recovery is the lifeline

Today, organisations rely heavily on data as the backbone of their operations. Every business decision, customer interaction, and innovation depends on instant access to accurate information.

By Aslam Tajbhai, head of solutions at DMP SA

Unfortunately, many businesses only realise the importance of data protection after experiencing system failures or data loss. In today’s digital landscape, a robust backup strategy is not just advisable, it’s essential for resilience.

The 3-2-1-1 backup model is a proven approach for safeguarding data. It involves maintaining three copies of data, stored across two different types of media, with one copy kept offsite in an immutable state. This method enhances data durability and speeds up recovery, especially as immutable backups remain unaltered even when security systems are compromised. With cyber threats and ransomware attacks increasing, such protective measures are vital for organisational survival.

Equally important as storing backups is the ability to restore data swiftly and effectively. A backup system that cannot restore information within a reasonable timeframe becomes futile in a crisis.

Many organisations hold large data reserves but struggle with recovery due to poor data management, inadequate testing, and disorganised backups. Regular testing and continuous monitoring of recovery procedures are essential to ensuring systems perform reliably when required.

Additionally, organisations must identify their most critical data assets and develop backup and retention plans that align with operational needs and regulatory standards.

Backups – the foundation of resilience and recovery

A successful backup strategy rests on three core principles:

What : Creating accurate, protected duplicates of data and operational systems.

: Creating accurate, protected duplicates of data and operational systems. How : Establishing reliable, efficient methods for data restoration.

: Establishing reliable, efficient methods for data restoration. Why: Ensuring operational continuity in the face of system failures, cyberattacks or natural disasters.

Security must be integrated into every aspect of backup processes. Implementing role-based access controls, multi-factor authentication, and approval protocols for significant system changes is essential.

Modern backup solutions should also incorporate built-in compliance tools and ransomware defences, safeguarding data against unauthorised access and cyber threats.

Advancements in technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, are transforming data protection. AI continuously monitors system activity, optimising backup operations and proactively detecting issues before they escalate. For example, it can identify unusual data transfer patterns that may signal ransomware or other security breaches.

Automation enables IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives by handling routine tasks. Automated systems can identify critical data, perform backups during periods of low traffic, and conduct real-time data integrity checks — reducing human error and increasing reliability.

Why Africa must prioritise recovery operations

The continuous uptake of digital transformation across Africa, particularly in the financial, healthcare, energy and retail sectors, underscores the need for resilient recovery strategies.

Organisations should regard backups as a strategic investment, integral to maintaining operational continuity and supporting digital growth.

Neglecting recovery capabilities exposes organisations to significant risks: loss of customer trust, regulatory breaches and missed opportunities for expansion. Conversely, companies that invest in effective recovery systems, combined with advanced storage solutions, will be better positioned to succeed in the digital economy.

Organisations must recognise the true value of their data, implement sophisticated protection systems, and develop comprehensive recovery plans, ensuring they are ready to respond to unforeseen disruptions.

Those adopting well-designed backup strategies, supported by AI and automation, will turn their data into a strategic resource for both survival and future growth.