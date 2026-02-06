Large warehouse operations set to adopt gamification

By 2028, 40% of large warehouse operations and distribution centres will have deployed employee engagement and gamification tools to motivate their workforces, according to Gartner.

Gamification in logistics applies game design principles (such as points, badges, leaderboards, and rewards) to operational processes to improve performance and enhance employee engagement. These tools are gaining traction as organisations seek to address persistent labor shortages and rising turnover costs.

“Employee retention is becoming increasingly crucial in the current climate, where labor shortages are one of the toughest challenges companies face,” says Federica Stufano, senior principal analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “Employees — especially those from younger generations — want meaningful work experiences and opportunities to succeed. Gamification helps organisations deliver those experiences by combining engagement, skill-building and recognition in a practical way.”

Gartner research shows that gamified simulations and interactive quizzes make learning more memorable, reducing time to competency for new or seasonal staff. Progress-tracking dashboards provide employees with visibility into their development, building confidence and encouraging continuous improvement.

Organisations are also integrating gamified modules into warehouse management systems, robotics platforms, and mobile applications. These integrations enable real-time challenges tailored to individual and team performance.

AI-driven insights can dynamically adjust difficulty levels and rewards, maintaining engagement without causing frustration.

Stufano noted that introducing gamification to the workforce requires careful consideration and will present additional feasibility challenges in highly regulated or unionised environments.

“The most important consideration in introducing gamification is cultural and not technological,” she says. “Gamification works when companies stop viewing labor as a fungible commodity and instead recognize employees as valuable assets.

“Legal, compliance and change management efforts must also be aligned to ensure a successful gamification strategy that motivates, rather than annoys or harms, workers.”

To maximise the impact of gamification initiatives, Gartner recommends supply chain and logistics leaders take the following actions:

Build a transparent labor management framework, so employees can clearly see how their efforts are tracked and rewarded before introducing gamified elements.

Tackle quick wins, such as reducing idle or wasted time, so workers experience immediate improvements in their daily routines before incentives are layered on.

Select pilot locations where both leaders and frontline staff demonstrate genuine enthusiasm for gamification, ensuring early adopters feel excited and supported.

Allocate extra resources to support local change management, helping site teams navigate new processes and fully embrace the interactive, game-based experience.