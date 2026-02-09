Global sovereign cloud IaaS spending set to hit $80bn

Worldwide sovereign cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) spending is forecast to total $80-billion in 2026, a 35,6% increase from 2025, according to Gartner.

“As geopolitical tensions rise, organisations outside the US and China are investing more in sovereign cloud IaaS to gain digital and technological independence,” says Rene Buest, senior director analyst at Gartner. “The goal is to keep wealth generation within their own borders to strengthen the local economy.

“Governments will remain the main buyers to meet digital sovereignty needs, followed by regulated industries and critical infrastructure organisations, such as energy and utilities and telecommunications,” said Buest.

Europe is forecast to surpass North America in sovereign cloud IaaS spending in 2027.

Regionally, Middle East and Africa (89%), Mature Asia/Pacific (87%) and Europe (83%) are projected to record the highest growth in sovereign cloud IaaS spending in 2026.

While China and North America are forecast to be number one and number two in spending in 2026 at $47-billion and $16-billion respectively, growth for both will be in the 20% range. Europe is forecast to surpass North America in sovereign cloud IaaS spending in 2027.

Sovereign Cloud IaaS Spending by Region, 2025-2027 (Millions of US Dollars)

Geography 2025 2026 2027 China (Region) 37,539 47,379 58,544 North America 12,667 16,394 21,127 Europe 6,868 12,587 23,118 Mature Asia/Pacific 851 1,593 3,155 Japan Region 519 932 1,816 Emerging Asia/Pacific 430 755 1,326 Latin America 278 506 946 Middle East and North Africa 132 250 515 Sub-Saharan Africa 16 31 61 Total 59,300 80,427 110,609

Source: Gartner (February 2026)

Geopatriation to provoke cloud provider shift

Geopatriation is becoming a reality. Gartner estimates that due to an increased desire for geopatriation projects, sovereign cloud IaaS spending will shift 20% of current workloads from global to local cloud providers.

In addition, 80% of the sovereign cloud IaaS spend will come from net new digital solutions or legacy workloads waiting to be migrated to a cloud environment.

Hyperscalers face mounting pressure as local cloud providers gain share and governments demand greater platform regionalisation to meet regulatory and national security requirements.

“To compete for local customers’ cloud business, large cloud providers must seriously acknowledge the sovereignty concerns and requirements per country, and act accordingly. Solely treating digital sovereignty as a pure security, regulatory and compliance topic is not enough,” said Buest.