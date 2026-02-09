Vuma reaches 1m subscribers

From its beginnings as a grassroots project in the streets of Parkhurst, fibre to the home (FTTH) pioneer Vuma has officially passed the 1-million subscriber milestone.

“Reaching one million subscribers is a major milestone for Vuma and a strong validation of our long-term strategy,” says Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare.

“It reflects the growing importance of fibre as essential infrastructure and the success of our close collaboration with internet service provider (ISP) partners, who play a critical role in connecting and supporting customers on our network.

“Most importantly, it speaks directly to our purpose of helping reduce the digital divide and building a more connected South Africa.”

A significant portion of this growth has been driven by the rapid adoption of Vuma Reach services. “Initially, much of our subscriber growth came from traditional core metro areas and established suburbs within Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal,” Mare says.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen strong growth from our rollout into Reach areas, providing much-needed uncapped, unrestricted broadband to previously underserved communities. This milestone reflects both depth in mature areas and increasing momentum across our broader footprint.”

Vuma reached its 1-million subscribers in about eight years, representing a significantly faster adoption curve than previous fixed-line technologies in South Africa. For comparison, ADSL took about 14 years to reach its peak of just over 1-million subscribers.

“This milestone belongs to the people of South Africa,” says Vuma chief commercial officer Simon Butler. “The surge in adoption – especially within our Reach communities – proves that when you provide quality, affordable access, people seize the opportunity. We are not just building a network; we are building the backbone of a truly inclusive digital economy.”