SA young scientists recognised at Taiwan International Science Fair

Two exceptional young scientists from Limpopo and the Western Cape have been recognised for their innovative research projects at the prestigious Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF).

Karabo Mpuru, a former learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane, and Yu-Yao Chen, a Grade 11 learner at Curro Durbanville High School in Cape Town, were both awarded Third Prizes (the South African equivalent of Bronze medals) for their individual research projects at the event which took place at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei from 31 January to 7 February 2026.

Mpuru, who showcased her research project entitled “Finding the Constant Difference in an Arithmetic Sequence,” said it felt great to win an award at TISF.

“It’s a reminder of the hard work I put in. I loved the entire trip to Taiwan, especially Culture Night. It was exciting to receive candies and dance to music from different countries. My favourite performance was from Japan, because I was able to join in and dance along. It was also wonderful to visit the many temples and experience making and drinking the traditional tea of the Hakka people,” she says.

Chen, who showcased her research project entitled “Using Macroalgae-Infused Bioink to Improve Oxygen Delivery in 3D-Bioprinted Wound Scaffolds,” says: “It felt incredibly rewarding to be recognised at the fair.

“Being acknowledged on an international stage makes all the hard work feel worthwhile, and it’s encouraging to know that my research was taken seriously. I want to encourage my peers to keep pushing forward and not be afraid to aim high.

“Opportunities like travelling overseas and meeting people from different countries are rare and unforgettable, and they make all the effort truly worth it.”

A total of 667 learners and teachers from 32 countries around the world competed in this year’s Taiwan International Science Fair.

South Africa participates in this fair annually through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, as it offers local learners an opportunity to present their research to their peers from other countries, while promoting cross-cultural communication and educational exchange.

Participants had the opportunity to visit several iconic locations across Taiwan, including Taipei 101, the historic Dadaocheng district, and the National Palace Museum.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says:” We are extremely proud of Karabo and Yu-Yao, whose creativity, rigorous research, and determination showcased South Africa’s talent on the global stage. We applaud their mentors, families, and schools for nurturing curiosity and excellence.

“These achievements demonstrate that with the correct support and opportunity, young people in South Africa can solve real-world problems. I encourage all schools, communities, and policymakers to invest in STEM education and mentorship so more learners can pursue scientific discovery.”

Registration to take part in the Eskom Expo is open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za