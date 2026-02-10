What salary should you be earning?

What is your job worth to employers?

To answer that question, online recruitment platform Pnet has released its Pnet Job Market Trends Report, including the 2026 Salary Guide.

Based on actual salary offerings from thousands of vacancies posted across the company’s online recruitment platforms, the data represents national averages for each job role.

The analysis provides a legitimate salary guideline for recruiters and employers and gives professionals insights into fair, market-related salaries for their roles.

Remuneration may vary by region, level of experience and specific skill sets, but the insights offer an indicator of market-related salary expectations in 2026.

Here is a selection of per-month, cost-to-company salary ranges for common job roles:

Business & Management (CTC) per month Job role From To Executive Manager / Director R83 333 R125 000 Financial Manager R48 237 R70 260 Marketing Manager R35 000 R68 163

Finance (CTC) per month Job role From To Financial / Project Accountant R30 000 R40 000 Cost & Management Accountant R36 250 R47 000 Bookkeeper R20 000 R25 000

Admin, Office & Support (CTC) per month Job role From To Admin Clerk R14 000 R16 667 Personal Assistant R20 000 R30 000 Office Manager R20 000 R26 350

Information Technology (CTC) per month Job role From To Solutions Architect R41 667 R52 500 Front End Developer R40 000 R50 000 IT Project Manager R31 000 R50 000

Building & Construction (CTC) per month Job role From To Quantity Surveyor R40 000 R54 583 Consulting Engineer R40 000 R70 417 Structural Engineer R47 500 R66 667

Manufacturing & Assembly (CTC) per month Job role From To Boilermaker R17 500 R30 000 Machinist R10 000 R13 000 Plant Manager R45 000 R77 500

Architecture & Engineering (CTC) per month Job role From To Architectural Draughtsman R20 000 R25 000 Structural Engineer R47 500 R66 667 Civil Engineer R50 000 R65 833

Sales (CTC) per month (excluding commission and performance bonuses) Job role From To Sales Administrator R15 000 R20 000 Sales Coordinator R18 000 R23 500 Representative / Sales Consultant R18 000 R25 000

Marketing (CTC) per month Job role From To Brand Manager R30 000 R44 999 Product Manager R35 000 R45 000 Social Media Content Creator R18 000 R25 000

Design & Publishing (CTC) per month Job role From To Graphic Designer R15 000 R26 000 Web Designer R20 000 R37 500 Copywriter R20 000 R30 000

Warehousing & Logistics (CTC) per month Job role From To Warehouse Supervisor R20 000 R24 000 Fleet Controller R17 750 R21 000 Logistics Manager R28 500 R40 529

“The 2026 Pnet Salary Guide provides employers and professionals with a data-backed view of what market-related salaries look like across a range of roles and sectors,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet.

“Drawn from thousands of vacancies across our platforms, these insights provide employers with a clear understanding of market-aligned salaries, supporting more competitive hiring and retention of high-quality candidates with rare skills.

“For jobseekers and professionals, this data can help them ensure that they are receiving market-related offers for their qualifications and experience,” she adds.

“To fully benefit from these insights, professionals are encouraged to ensure their online profiles are accurate, complete and up to date.

“In a competitive labour market, a well-maintained profile is a critical tool for staying visible and getting hired.”