What salary should you be earning?

Feb 10, 2026

What is your job worth to employers?

To answer that question, online recruitment platform Pnet has released its Pnet Job Market Trends Report, including the 2026 Salary Guide.

Based on actual salary offerings from thousands of vacancies posted across the company’s online recruitment platforms, the data represents national averages for each job role.

The analysis provides a legitimate salary guideline for recruiters and employers and gives professionals insights into fair, market-related salaries for their roles.

Remuneration may vary by region, level of experience and specific skill sets, but the insights offer an indicator of market-related salary expectations in 2026.

Here is a selection of per-month, cost-to-company salary ranges for common job roles:

 

Business & Management (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Executive Manager / Director R83 333 R125 000
Financial Manager R48 237 R70 260
Marketing Manager R35 000 R68 163

 

Finance (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Financial / Project Accountant R30 000 R40 000
Cost & Management Accountant R36 250 R47 000
Bookkeeper R20 000 R25 000

 

Admin, Office & Support (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Admin Clerk R14 000 R16 667
Personal Assistant R20 000 R30 000
Office Manager R20 000 R26 350

 

Information Technology (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Solutions Architect R41 667 R52 500
Front End Developer R40 000 R50 000
IT Project Manager R31 000 R50 000

 

Building & Construction (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Quantity Surveyor R40 000 R54 583
Consulting Engineer R40 000 R70 417
Structural Engineer R47 500 R66 667

 

 

Manufacturing & Assembly (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Boilermaker R17 500 R30 000
Machinist R10 000 R13 000
Plant Manager R45 000 R77 500

  

Architecture & Engineering (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Architectural Draughtsman R20 000 R25 000
Structural Engineer R47 500 R66 667
Civil Engineer R50 000 R65 833

 

Sales (CTC) per month (excluding commission and performance bonuses)  
Job role From To  
Sales Administrator R15 000 R20 000  
Sales Coordinator R18 000 R23 500  
Representative / Sales Consultant R18 000 R25 000  

 

Marketing (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Brand Manager R30 000 R44 999
Product Manager R35 000 R45 000
Social Media Content Creator R18 000 R25 000

 

Design & Publishing (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Graphic Designer R15 000 R26 000
Web Designer R20 000 R37 500
Copywriter R20 000 R30 000

 

Warehousing & Logistics (CTC) per month
Job role From To
Warehouse Supervisor R20 000 R24 000
Fleet Controller R17 750 R21 000
Logistics Manager R28 500 R40 529

  

“The 2026 Pnet Salary Guide provides employers and professionals with a data-backed view of what market-related salaries look like across a range of roles and sectors,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet.

“Drawn from thousands of vacancies across our platforms, these insights provide employers with a clear understanding of market-aligned salaries, supporting more competitive hiring and retention of high-quality candidates with rare skills.

“For jobseekers and professionals, this data can help them ensure that they are receiving market-related offers for their qualifications and experience,” she adds.

“To fully benefit from these insights, professionals are encouraged to ensure their online profiles are accurate, complete and up to date.

“In a competitive labour market, a well-maintained profile is a critical tool for staying visible and getting hired.”

 

  • You can see the full report here.

 

 