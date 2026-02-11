Telkom Business deploys mobile network at Africa’s tallest bridge

Telkom Business has deployed new mobile connectivity infrastructure in a highly remote part of the Eastern Cape, adjacent to the construction site of the Mthentu Bridge near Lundini, which is set to become the tallest bridge in Africa.

The LTE base station is already operational, delivering voice, data services to construction teams working on site and to surrounding rural communities, including Kwa-Dlambula and Mtonjeni.

Construction of the bridge and associated road infrastructure is expected to continue over a three-year period. The Mtentu Bridge forms part of the N2 Wild Coast road (N2WC) project, which aims to improve the travel time between Durban and East London for heavy freight vehicles.

By enabling mobile connectivity ahead of peak construction activity, Telkom Business has positioned digital access as part of the project’s core infrastructure rather than a secondary add-on.

“Aligning physical and digital infrastructure is crucial to South Africa’s development,” says Lunga Siyo, CEO at Telkom CSB. “When connectivity is delivered alongside roads and bridges, it supports productivity and expands connectivity for local communities. The Mthentu project shows how mobile infrastructure can contribute to national development in a practical, measurable way.”

The Mthentu Bridge, expected to reach a height of approximately 223m and span around 1,13km, is a landmark infrastructure project for the Eastern Cape. Once completed, it will improve transport efficiency, reduce travel times and support economic activity in a historically underserved region.

“Large-scale infrastructure projects of this nature depend on reliable communication to function effectively,” says Lebo Masalesa, managing executive: mobile networks at Telkom CSB.

“Site coordination, safety protocols, logistics management and reporting increasingly depend on stable mobile and data connectivity. In remote areas, the absence of reliable networks can slow progress and increase operational risk and cost.”

Telkom Business installed the LTE Base station to ensure that communications capability was in place before construction activity intensified, supporting both current operations and long-term regional access.

As part of the project, formal network testing was conducted in the area. Telkom’s network delivered the strongest and most consistent performance, meeting requirements for sustained voice and data connectivity in a location where the terrain is difficult, existing infrastructure is poor, and there are long distances between settlements.

The deployment builds on Telkom’s previous work connecting remote and public-sector sites but focuses specifically on mobile connectivity suited to complex environments.

This is part a broader shift toward flexible, mobile-first solutions for remote and temporary industrial environments, particularly where long lead times for fixed infrastructure are not practical.

The network supports contractors operating on site, including H&I Contractors and WBHO, by enabling real-time communication between teams, access to digital project tools and improved coordination across a large and dispersed work area.

“For construction teams, connectivity enables safety communications, operational reporting, supply coordination and workforce management,” says Masalesa. “In large infrastructure builds, these capabilities contribute directly to efficiency and risk reduction.

“Having connectivity in place from the early stages also allows project partners to integrate digital processes into daily operations, rather than retrofitting systems once construction is already underway.”

In addition to supporting the construction site, the new LTE base station extends coverage to nearby rural communities. Residents now have access to mobile voice and data services that were previously limited or unreliable.

Improved connectivity supports everyday communication, access to information, digital services and participation in the wider economy. For rural areas, mobile access often serves as the primary gateway to online services, education resources, government platforms and small business activity.

“Digital inclusion comes from making sure connectivity is available in the places where people live and work,” says Siyo. “In this case, we were able to support a nationally important infrastructure project while also delivering immediate access to nearby communities.”

As South Africa invests in roads, bridges and logistics corridors to meet national development goals, projects like this show how digital infrastructure can be delivered alongside physical builds, Lunga adds. “This supports productivity during construction and ongoing network access for communities once the work is complete.”