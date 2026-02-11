Workers are staying in their jobs, but quietly checking out

There’s a powerful new shift in worker behaviour: the rise of “Job Hugging”.

ManpowerGroup’s new 2026 Global Talent Barometer reveals that employees are increasingly choosing safety over satisfaction, holding tightly to the security of their current job while quietly searching for something better.

According to the Global Talent Barometer, 64% of workers worldwide plan to stay in their current roles, yet 60% are actively job hunting. Nearly one‑third (31%) expect possible job loss in the near future, creating a climate of caution, stress, and silent disengagement.

And this behaviour is even more pronounced locally, says says Lyndy Van Den Barselaar, MD of Manpower South Africa. “In South Africa, people are clinging to their jobs not out of loyalty, but out of necessity.

“With unemployment above 32% and more than 8,4-million people struggling to find work, employees are understandably risk‑averse. They stay because they feel they cannot afford to leave, but that doesn’t mean they’re fulfilled, committed, or engaged.”

South Africa’s labour market creates the perfect conditions for Job Hugging:

Unemployment sits at 32,2% (Stats SA, Q2 2025)

More than 8,4-million people are actively looking for work

Youth unemployment remains above 45%

Economic volatility and rising living costs make job moves feel risky

Job creation is slow, and competition for skilled roles is intense

In this environment, employees increasingly opt for security over satisfaction. Many remain in roles they have outgrown simply because the risk of unemployment feels greater than the discomfort of stagnation, a hallmark of Job Hugging behaviour.

Van Den Barselaar warns that this creates a dangerous illusion of stability. “Employers may see low turnover and assume people are happy. But Job Hugging is not loyalty, it’s survival. And survival mode is not where innovation, creativity, or leadership growth happens.”

The impact on organisations

Job Hugging has a measurable impact on organisational performance:

Innovation slows down – Employees who feel stuck rarely take risks or propose new ideas

Leadership pipelines stall – High‑potential employees avoid internal moves because they fear instability, leaving succession plans underdeveloped

Productivity quietly erodes – Job huggers stay physically but disengage mentally, a form of ‘silent stagnation’

Culture becomes risk‑averse – When people feel unsafe, they prioritise self‑preservation over collaboration and growth

Future turnover spikes – Once economic conditions improve, job huggers often leave in waves, creating sudden talent gaps

How to spot Job Hugging

Manpower South Africa highlights several early indicators:

Long tenure without progression

Declining participation in development programmes

Reduced willingness to take on stretch assignments

A rise in ‘minimum effort’ performance

Employees expressing fear of change rather than ambition for growth

Quiet job‑searching behaviour (for example, browsing online recruitment platforms during breaks)

What can be done?

Van Den Barselaar says the solution is not to push people to move, but to create the psychological safety that makes movement feel possible.

Build a culture of internal mobility – Employees need to see clear, transparent pathways for growth inside the organisation

Invest in skills development – When people feel capable, they feel confident enough to take on new roles

Strengthen manager‑employee trust – Regular career conversations reduce fear and increase engagement

Address burnout and workload pressure – A workforce in survival mode cannot innovate

Communicate openly about organisational stability – Uncertainty fuels Job Hugging; clarity reduces it

Reward contribution, not just tenure – This shifts the culture from “stay safe” to “grow boldly”

“Skills confidence is now the new currency of retention,” says Van Den Barselaar. “When employees feel supported, developed, and safe to take risks, Job Hugging disappears, and genuine engagement returns.”