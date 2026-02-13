Book-type devices to dominate foldable smartphone shipments

For the global foldable smartphone market, 2026 is expected to represent a structural inflection point, moving beyond a cyclical recovery toward a more sustainable expansion phase.

In contrast, 2025 largely functioned as a transition year, characterized by inventory normalization, cautious production planning, and more selective consumer demand in the premium segment.

As foldable price points remain elevated, purchasing decisions have increasingly shifted away from form-factor novelty toward clearer functional and productivity-led value propositions.

Against this backdrop, book-type foldables are emerging as the primary growth engine of the foldable smartphone market.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast, book-type devices are projected to account for around 65% of global foldable shipments in 2026, up from 52% in 2025.

This reflects continued improvements in hardware, usability, and OEM confidence in higher-value form factors.

In comparison, clamshell foldables are increasingly positioned as complementary offerings within style-led or entry-premium segments, with their overall market share expected to decline gradually.

Within this structural transition, Apple’s entry is expected to play a meaningful role.

The company is widely expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2026, adopting a book-type form factor with a 1:1.414 wide-fold display ratio optimised for multitasking, document viewing and content consumption.

This design direction underscores a clear focus on productivity-driven use cases rather than form-factor experimentation.

While market outcomes will depend on variables such as pricing, launch timing and product positioning, Apple’s entry is expected to materially influence leadership dynamics within the book-type foldable segment and accelerate broader market adoption.

The Android ecosystem is already adjusting to this shift. Samsung reached a key inflection point in the second half of 2025, with Galaxy Z7 Fold shipments surpassing those of the Galaxy Z7 Flip, reflecting improved execution across traditional book-type trade-offs.

In parallel, Samsung is preparing to introduce wider book-type models, similar to Apple’s expected form factor, to better support productivity-oriented, multi-pane use cases.

This shift is increasingly evident across the broader Android landscape, as OEMs reassess foldable strategies amid profitability and inventory considerations.

While clamshell devices played an important role in early market expansion, book-type foldables are now viewed as central to long-term growth strategies, underscored by Motorola’s unveiling of its first book-type foldable at CES and Google’s continued commitment to the Pixel Fold lineup, signaling broad platform-level support for book-type devices.

“As memory supply tightness becomes increasingly concentrated in components used for low- to mid-range smartphones, concerns around the broader mass-market outlook are growing,” says Counterpoint Research’s research director Tarun Pathak. “Against this backdrop, OEMs are placing greater emphasis on higher-value devices, prioritising profitability over volume.

“Book-type foldables are well-positioned in this shift, as their premium specifications and higher memory configurations support ASP (average selling price) expansion while aligning with value-led growth strategies.”

The early phase for foldables is over. In 2026, the focus is on using the hinge to drive multi-pane workflows rather than just stretching a single screen.

As book-type models take the lead in premium market share, seamless app continuity is no longer a “nice-to-have” feature; it is the key metric for user experience and user loyalty.

Developers are aggressively looking in that direction as the installed base of foldables grows.

As the foldable market continues to mature, the focus in 2026 is expected to shift away from experimentation toward clearer value definition.

“The next phase of foldable market expansion will be driven less by novelty and more by clarity of use case and value,” says Counterpoint Research’s associate director Liz Lee. “As book-type foldables gain traction, differentiation will increasingly depend on software experience and ecosystem readiness.

“In this context, Apple’s expected entry reinforces the industry-wide convergence toward book-type foldables across OEM strategies and ecosystems.”