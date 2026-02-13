Love in the age of apps …

Giving cards, flowers and chocolates for Valetine’s Day is a tradition that stretches back hundreds of years. But these days, our smartphones offer a range of new ways to be thoughtful and share love.

TCL looks at some ways you can use digital technology, especially your Android phone, to be romantic on 14 February.

Sharing experiences and adventures

There’s nothing romantic about watching your partner scroll through TikTok videos at the dinner table.

But there are some wonderful ways to use digital experiences to get closer to each other.

You can cook up a storm together while following recipes on apps like Kitchen Stories or Tasty, or mix up some sexy cocktails with Cocktailarium.

Or you could plan your next dream holiday together with apps like TripIt or Wanderlog.

Create a romantic playlist

Music is a wonderful way to draw together. Apps like Spotify let you and your partner create playlists together, adding songs that reflect memories, moods or inside jokes.

Your shared playlist could be a living timeline of your relationship, from the song that reminds you of the first time you met onwards.

Be together when apart

The beauty of today’s technology is that it can help you to feel close to your loved ones, even when you’re not able to be in the same physical space.

From shared calendars and countdowns to private photo spaces and daily check-ins, these apps help you to stay close, no matter whether you are apart for a short while or are in a long-distance relationship.

Apart from the obvious WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, tools like NoteIt (live notes from your partner) and MyLove (a milestone tracker) can help you stay connected.

Have a long-distance movie night

If you can’t be together for a Valentine’s Day movie night, an online watch party is the next best thing.

Streaming apps with watch-together features synchronise playback, let you chat in real time and recreate the feeling of sitting on the same couch.

Check out Teleparty or Rave, for example.

Dining at home, elevated

If you’re not confident in your cooking and also feel like a more intimate experience than a crowded V-Day restaurant, you could simply order in from Uber Eats or Mr D Food.

You could browse Pinterest for table and décor inspiration, order candles or small touches online, and use Spotify or YouTube Music to curate a playlist that sets the mood.

If you can’t be together, you could still arrange to meet for ‘dinner’ on WhatsApp or Zoom.

For a special treat, why not order each other a surprise dinner, complete with a special treat or dessert?

Finding the perfect gift

Online shopping apps make it easier to find something unique for your loved one or to buy them the classic red roses and choccies that they love.

Apart from the reliable platforms like Takealot and Netflorist, artisan-focused platforms like Moksi and Bloomable are great places to look for special gifts.

Create a digital keepsake for your partner

Perhaps one of the most meaningful gifts you can give is a gesture from the heart.

Your Android phone makes it simple to create a short video message, photo montage or personalised digital card that your partner can revisit long after Valentine’s Day has passed.

You could use Google Photos to curate your memories into shareable albums or while design tools such as Canva let you create personalised Valentine’s cards and photo collages that are even better than a card bought from the shops.