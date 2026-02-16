Data growth drives Telkom revenues

Data has led Telkom’s improved revenues for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Group data revenue is up 9,6% to R6,86-billion, increasing 8.5,5% year-to-date and contributing 60% to total revenue.

Mobile data revenue grew 12,9%, while fibre-related data revenue increased by 8,9%.

Meanwhile, mobile service revenue was up 7,2% (7,6% year-to-date), supported by sustained mobile data growth and solid prepaid performance.

Openserve’s overall revenue was up 2,2% (2,5% year-to-date), supported by continued fibre monetisation, and marking the third consecutive quarter of growth.

Group EBITDA grew 8,4% to R,237-billion, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 29,1%, which reflects ongoing cost optimisation. Year-to-date EBITDA is up 7,8%, resulting in EBITDA margin of 27,9%.

Telkom has seen healthy growth in its subscriber numbers. Mobile subscribers exceeded 25-million, while mobile data subscribers increased by 29,3% to 19,3-million.

The telco reports a robust fibre connectivity rate of 52,4%, with homes connected now numbering 786 490.

The group has made capex investments of R4,17-billion for the year-to-date, at an intensity ratio of 12,6%.

Serame Taukobong, group CEO, comments: “The disciplined execution of our data-led strategy delivered quality data revenue growth in the third quarter and year-to-date.”

He adds that Telkom was certified as a Top Employer for 2026 – the fourth consecutive year it has received the accolade.