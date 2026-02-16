Mustek anticipates improved earnings

Mustek’s shareholders have been informed that, for the half year ended 31 December 2025, the group’s headline earnings per share is expected to be between 250% and 270% higher than reported in the comparative period at between 82,13 cents and 86,83 cents (31 December 2024: 23,47 cents).

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 255% and 275% higher than reported in the comparative period at between 81,69 cents and 86,29 cents (31 December 2024: 23,01 cents).

The improvement in the group’s performance compared to H1 FY25 was driven mainly by a material reduction in finance costs and a more favourable foreign exchange impact, supported by disciplined cost control and improved contributions from equity-accounted investments.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 920.00 cents and 2 940.00 cents, compared to 2 826.95 cents as at 31 December 2024.

The company expects to release its unaudited half year financial results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on or about 25 February 2026.