SA’s risk rating remains stable

Allianz Trade has maintained South Africa’s risk rating as stable in its Country Risk Atlas.

The country’s GDP is expected to continue growing at modest rates of 1,3% in 2026 and 1,5% in 2027, amid improving infrastructure and energy reforms.

In addition, the Government of National Unity continues to support growth with business-friendly policies, despite internal divisions.

The South African Reserve Bank’s new inflation target of 3% aims to boost purchasing power, though debt sustainability could worsen; and the rand has strengthened due to increased government revenues from gold exports, enhancing reserves.

South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list signals improved financial regulation. Geopolitical shifts have increased port traffic, positioning South Africa as a key trade hub.

On the downside, unemployment – particularly among youth – remains a major challenge.

Against expectations, global risks improved in 2025

Despite a year marked by intense trade tensions and multiple layers of risk (political, geopolitical and fiscal), Allianz Trade finds that global country risks improved in 2025, with 36 country risk ratings upgraded with only 14 downgraded.

This trend underscores the fiscal, monetary and trade-related coping mechanisms that tend to emerge in times of high uncertainty.

The 36 economies with improved ratings include Argentina, Ecuador, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Türkiye and Vietnam.

“In 2025, the upgrades were driven primarily by stronger macroeconomic fundamentals, supported by more accommodative fiscal and monetary policies,” states Ana Boata, head of economic research at Allianz Trade.

“In several emerging markets, better financing conditions, appreciating local currencies, and higher commodity prices allowed for a rollback of transfer and convertibility restrictions, a key dimension of political risk.

“Among high-income economies, improved political stability, disinflation and stronger trade performance reinforced resilience across Europe (notably Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain) and the Asia-Pacific region (including South Korea and Vietnam).”

Broad improvements masking persistent medium-term risks for corporates

While the number of downgrades may seem low, it is important to note that it has almost tripled compared to 2024 (from five to 14).

Furthermore, some key economies like France, Belgium and the US are part of the list, highlighting persistent medium-term headwinds for corporates.

“Resilience broadens, but risk clusters persist in important economies,” cautions Aylin Somersan Coqui, CEO of Allianz Trade. “For instance, last year, we saw a deterioration in the medium-term macroeconomic environment in seven markets, compared with 18 that improved.

“However, these deteriorations include Belgium, Brazil, France and the US, which together account for about one-third of global GDP, meaning 10-times as much as the economies that saw an improvement.

“The global economy is undergoing one of its most turbulent periods in decades, with a convergence of shocks and structural shifts such as AI, demographics, climate change, trade, and regulation.

“Uncertainty remains elevated, and corporates must go for a selective, country-by-country approach so they can expand their business while safeguarding their assets.

“This underlines the need for granular, forward-looking risk management that goes beyond headline ratings. Continuous monitoring of transfer and convertibility conditions, fiscal trajectories, and trade exposures will be essential to anticipate turning points.”

The latest edition is Allianz Trade’s third Country Risk Atlas, a flagship publication that assesses the economic outlook, risks, and opportunities across 83 countries, representing approximately 94% of global GDP.