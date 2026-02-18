BluEnergy granted energy trading licence

JSE-listed Blu Label Unlimited has announces that its subsidiary, BluEnergy Trading, has been granted a multi-year energy trading licence by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

This marks a significant regulatory milestone that empowers BluEnergy to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions across the energy value chain by connecting municipalities, IPPs and energy users, ensuring a more resilient and cost-effective energy supply for local communities.

BluEnergy’s execution and delivery capability is underpinned by its partnership with Cigicell – the leading provider of prepaid electricity vending and revenue assurance systems embedded in more than 95 municipalities across nine provinces.

Aaron Suckerman, CEO of BluEnergy, comments: “This licence is a critical enabler of BluEnergy’s strategy. It allows us to actively participate in the buying and selling of power.

“By combining long-term power purchase agreements with proven prepaid revenue collection and settlement infrastructure, we are removing the barriers to entry and providing municipalities with a secure, long-term solution for their energy needs.”

BluEnergy operates through three specialised entities spanning project development: asset ownership, operations and maintenance and energy procurement and trading.

This integrated approach enables BluEnergy to manage the technical and commercial aspects of energy delivery, grid integration, wheeling frameworks and contractual performance.

The model is designed to support localised generation and efficient energy flows, offering end-to-end solutions for municipalities and energy users.

Mark Levy co-CEO of Blu Label Unlimited, who is responsible for spearheading the Group’s energy initiatives, says the licence reflects the group’s long-term aim of addressing infrastructure-led growth.

“Energy accessibility is a foundational marker of economic growth and social development. BluEnergy’s ability to act as both offtaker and trader, supported by Blu Label’s strong balance sheet and fintech capabilities, positions the business to deliver sustainable energy solutions at scale while contributing meaningfully to national energy transition and decarbonisation.”