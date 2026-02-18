Global AI regulations fuel massive market for AI governance platforms

The cost of unmanaged AI risk is escalating. According to Gartner, by 2030, fragmented AI regulation will quadruple and extend to 75% of the world’s economies, driving $1-billion in total compliance spend.

This regulatory wave is transforming AI governance platforms from nice-to-have to a critical necessity.

With spending on AI data governance expected to reach $492-million in 2026 and surpass $1-billion by 2030, organisations are reassessing the tools and strategies needed to stay ahead of both regulatory and operational risk.

Lauren Kornutick, director analyst at Gartner, explains what organisations must consider as they evaluate and adopt AI governance platforms.

Gartner forecasts that by 2028, large enterprises will deploy an average of ten governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) technology solutions, up from eight in 2025. What advantages do organizations gain by adopting AI governance platforms compared to relying solely on their existing GRC technologies?

Traditional GRC tools are simply not equipped to handle the unique risks of AI, from real-time decision automation to the threat of bias and misuse.

This gap is fueling surging demand for specialized AI governance platforms, which provide centralized oversight, risk management, and continuous compliance across all AI assets including third-party and embedded systems.

A Gartner survey of 360 organisations in the second quarter of 2025 found that organizations that deployed AI governance platforms are 3,4-times more likely to achieve high effectiveness in AI governance than those that do not.

AI governance platforms also address the fragmented and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. With regulations expected to cover a majority of global economies by the end of the decade, organisations must be able to demonstrate compliance not just at a single point in time, for a single obligation, but continuously as AI systems and regulations governing them operate and evolve.

AI governance platforms help organizations stay compliant by enabling automated policy enforcement at runtime, monitoring AI systems for compliance, detecting anomalies, and preventing misuse.

This continuous monitoring and policy enforcement at run-time is critical as AI systems increasingly make autonomous decisions and interact with sensitive data, raising the stakes for ethical and responsible use. Point-in-time audits are simply not enough.

AI governance platforms are now essential for building trust, preventing costly AI incidents, and ensuring responsible, compliant AI deployment at scale.

How can organisations balance the risks and benefits of adopting AI governance platforms?

Balancing the risks and benefits of AI governance platform adoption requires a strategic and flexible approach.

This balance depends on weighing the clear benefits, such as value provided to the business, as well as against risks that are unlawful or are potentially harmful to the business’ reputation resulting from AI use.

When adopting AI governance platforms, organizations must reassess current governance and compliance processes, identify gaps, and engage assurance teams to clarify roles and responsibilities.

When evaluating platforms, organisations should map required capabilities to their specific needs, considering both immediate priorities and long-term objectives. Interoperability is key: the chosen platform must integrate seamlessly with existing tech stacks to provide scalable, end-to-end oversight.

Market consolidation is expected as buyer requirements become clearer. While consolidation can bring financial stability to startups and establish broader feature sets, it may also stifle innovation and result in products that no longer meet the unique needs of end users.

Organisations must also remain vigilant about the evolution of platform capabilities and vendor strategies, especially in a market where novel risks and AI technologies are constantly emerging.

To mitigate risks, organizations should consider whether they prefer working with established vendors, which may offer financial stability and integration with legacy systems, or with innovative startups, which may provide more targeted solutions but carry risks related to acquisition and product continuity.

Finally, organisations should determine whether to invest in new technology or leverage business intelligence platforms to monitor AI risks across disparate systems.

Finally, proactively addressing digital sovereignty helps enterprises mitigate compliance risks and enhance strategic flexibility in an unpredictable regulatory environment.

What features should organizations prioritize to ensure their AI governance platform is both effective now and adaptable for the future?

Enterprises should focus on platforms that deliver a comprehensive, future-ready feature set, including:

A centralised AI inventory is foundational, enabling organizations to track every AI asset, monitor deployment status, and maintain full transparency across the AI lifecycle.

is foundational, enabling organizations to track every AI asset, monitor deployment status, and maintain full transparency across the AI lifecycle. Advanced risk management and regulatory compliance capabilities.

The platform must support regulations and frameworks such as the EU AI Act, the National Institute of Standards and Technology AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF), and the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 42001, as well as automate policy enforcement at runtime to manage risks specific to AI use, agents and applications. Data usage mapping and evidence collection tools are also vital, providing the audit-ready documentation regulators now expect. As compliance costs rise, Gartner projects that effective governance technologies could reduce regulatory expenses by 20%, freeing up resources for innovation and growth.

To future-proof their investment, organisations should seek platforms that support emerging use cases, including multisystem AI agents and third-party risk management, and offer robust measurement of AI business value.