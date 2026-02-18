Stablecoins make their way into everyday use

A new global study reveals that stablecoins are no longer niche, but are becoming a practical, everyday form of money being used around the world for everything from getting paid to buying goods and services.

BVNK’s Stablecoin Utility Report, which surveyed over 4 600 early adopters and crypto-natives in 15 countries. The study was carried out by YouGov on behalf of BVNK, and in partnership with Coinbase and Artemis.

It shows how people are turning to stablecoins to move money more quickly, securely, and affordably – and how this shift in behaviour is becoming a worldwide trend beyond its roots in the Global South.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, designed to offer price stability and make them suitable for fast and secure everyday payments. The report surveyed individuals who currently hold cryptocurrency (including stablecoins), have held it in the past 12 months, or plan to in the next 12 months.

It found that stablecoins are no longer limited to speculative trading or niche use cases. Instead, these crypto-natives and early adopters are using them for real-world financial needs, particularly for faster, more affordable, and more secure money movement.

Chris Harmse, co-founder of BVNK, comments: “When we talk about stablecoins, we hear the macro numbers: hundreds of billions in market cap, trillions in annual transaction volume.

“But if you’re sitting in London or New York, you might be thinking: When was the last time I paid for something in stablecoins? When did I see a ‘pay with stablecoins’ option on a website? The skepticism feels rational. So how are people actually using them?

“That’s what we’ve set out to answer with this report.”

He adds: “Stablecoins are being used in the real world because they solve real-world problems. People are already getting paid and spending stablecoins, especially where traditional payments are slow, expensive, or unreliable.

“They’re using them like everyday money, and asking for greater integration into their existing financial tools so they can continue to benefit from this revolution in money movement.”

Key findings from the report include:

People are getting paid in stablecoins: 39% of those surveyed said that they are getting paid in stablecoins – whether that’s by family and friends, or professionally. And amongst this cohort, stablecoins represent around one-third (35%) of their annual earnings. Three-quarters of those paid in stablecoins say it has increased their ability to do business internationally, and 76% of marketplace sellers reported improved sales volume. Those paid in stablecoins saw an average fee savings of 40% compared with traditional remittance methods.

Stablecoins are everyday money: 27% of stablecoin holders are using them as a payment method for everyday activities. They hold an average of $200 of stablecoins in their wallets, using them as everyday currency rather than as savings. More than half (52%) of crypto holders have purchased something specifically because the merchant accepted stablecoins, with that share rising to 60% in emerging markets.

People want wider stablecoin acceptance: The top reasons to pay with stablecoins are operational, not ideological: lower fees (30%), security (28%), and global access (27%). The demand for stablecoins exceeds current spending opportunities. For example, 42% of people want to spend crypto and stablecoins on major or lifestyle purchases, while only 28% currently do.

People wish stablecoins were easier to use: People want to connect stablecoins to their existing banking and fintech services – 77% of consumers surveyed would open a stablecoin wallet if their personal bank or fintech app offered one, and almost three-quarters (71%) are interested in using a linked debit card to spend their stablecoins.

Regional adoption

The trend towards everyday use of stablecoins has been driven by conditions in South America, Asia, and Africa, where traditional money movement can be slow, expensive, or restricted.

Sixty percent of crypto-native respondents across these emerging markets held stablecoins and, in Africa, that figure was as high as 79%.

In these economies, where moving money is difficult and currencies can be volatile, stablecoins have become a vital tool for stability and financial inclusion.

The report showed that increasingly, more developed economies such as the US, the UK and Europe are recognising the potential of stablecoins to modernise payments and accelerate global money movement, with regulatory frameworks evolving rapidly to enable mainstream adoption.

Forty-five percent of cryptocurrency users in high-income economies said that they held stablecoins – and their holdings were substantially more at around $1 000, compared to $85 in emerging markets.

“In many emerging economies, people have adopted stablecoins out of necessity,” says John Turner, group product manager for stablecoins at Coinbase, who partnered with BVNK on the report.

“What’s changing now is that people in developed markets are starting to feel the same frustrations with money movement. They want payments that are instant, global and low-cost.

“As regulation develops across the US, UK, and Europe, stablecoins are increasingly being seen as a practical upgrade to existing payment systems, rather than a niche crypto product.”

Anthony Yim, co-founder and CEO at crypto research firm Artemis, adds: “We’re experiencing a significant behavioral shift in the way that people are using stablecoins.

“Crypto natives and early adopters are fully on board with stablecoins, using them to pay and be paid. This is driving mainstream, global adoption – stablecoin supply has increased 500% over the past five years, alongside the passage of multiple legislation initiatives in numerous countries, it’s clear we’re experiencing a tipping point.”