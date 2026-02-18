TikTok culls close to a million videos in SA

TikTok removed more than 920 000 videos in South Africa during the third quarter of 2025.

This is according to TikTok’s Q3 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which details how the videos were removes for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Of the content removed, 99,5% of them were proactively removed before anyone reported them, and 96,7% removed within 24 hours of posting.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 204-million (204 534 932) videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0,7% of all content uploaded to the platform.

Ninety-nine percent of this content was proactively removed before anyone reported it, while 94,8% of the flagged content was removed within 24 hours of posting.

In addition the platform removed more than 118-million fake accounts during the quarter, and removed more than 22 million accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13.