Saudi’s Humain ploughs $3bn into xAI

Saudi Arabia’s Humain has announced a $3-billion strategic investment in xAI as part of the company’s Series E financing round.

The investment was made ahead of xAI’s acquisition by SpaceX in early February.

With this transaction, Humain became a significant minority shareholder in xAI, with its holdings subsequently converted into shares in SpaceX.

Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, comments: “This investment reflects HUMAIN’s conviction in transformational AI and our ability to deploy meaningful capital behind exceptional opportunities where long-term vision, technical excellence, and execution converge, xAI’s trajectory, further strengthened by its acquisition by SpaceX, one of the largest technology mergers on record, represents the kind of high-impact platform we seek to support with significant capital.”

Humain’s participation in the Series E round reinforces its role as a scaled, long-term strategic investor capable of supporting companies across multiple stages of growth, while delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centres; high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models; and transformative AI solutions.

The investment builds on the large-scale partnership announced in November 2025 at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, under which Humain and xAI committed to jointly develop more than 500MW of next-generation AI data centre and compute infrastructure and to deploy xAI’s Grok models in Saudi Arabia.