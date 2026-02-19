Second cyclone slams into Madagascar

NASA captured images of the second powerful tropical cyclone in two weeks to strike Madagascar.

On 31 January, Fytia battered the remote northwestern coast of the island with destructive winds and torrential rains that displaced thousands of people. Less than two weeks later, Gezani made a direct hit on one of the island’s largest cities before sweeping past areas that Fytia had just flooded.

The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of Gezani as it neared Madagascar on 10 February 2026.

At the time, the storm was undergoing rapid intensification. Its sustained winds peaked at 200km per hour before making landfall at Category 3 hurricane strength.

According to meteorologists with the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the storm developed amid conditions “highly favourable” to strengthening, including sea surface temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius, wind shear below 20km per hour, and an unusually moist atmosphere. As the storm passed near Toamasina, Madagascar’s second-largest city, satellites that contribute to NASA’s IMERG (Integrated Multi-satellite Retrievals for GPM) product measured rain rates up to 4cm per hour.

The deluge caused widespread flooding in Toamasina and several other parts of the island. Preliminary damage assessments from Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management linked the storm to dozens of deaths, hundreds of injuries, and damage to more than 27 000 homes.

Reports from news outlets and humanitarian groups described chaotic conditions in Toamasina, with widespread power outages, numerous collapsed roofs, and a lack of clean water.