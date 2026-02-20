Africa closes the gap as cloud adoption accelerates

Over the past decade, cloud has evolved from a flexible infrastructure backbone to a driver of innovation.

And cloud maturity across Africa has accelerated dramatically – most organisations have moved beyond basic adoption to strategic optimisation, closing the gap with global benchmarks in just two years.

However, maturity brings new challenges. Geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes are prompting organisations to rethink core cloud decisions, including data location, provider choice and resilient architecture design.

According to PwC’s Africa Cloud Business Survey 2025, cloud has become a strategic lever for resilience, compliance, and competitiveness, not just a technology choice.

In fact, the report reveals that 98% of organisations plan to adjust and expand their cloud architecture and coverage, driven by scale, flexibility, and risk management.

“What’s emerging from this is a maturation that goes well beyond basic adoption. Africa is now moving into an era of cloud mastery – where organisations aren’t just implementing cloud solutions but strategically leveraging them to address their most pressing business challenges”, says Mark Allderman, Africa cloud and digital leader at PwC South Africa.

Africa’s cloud maturity is accelerating at an exceptional pace

Geopolitical tensions and evolving regulations are reshaping how organisations store, process and secure data, with governments increasingly enforcing localisation.

With data privacy and security now top priorities for business and technology leaders, and geopolitical shifts affecting 45% of organisations, companies are being pushed to adopt more secure, adaptable and strategically flexible data environments.

Despite this, over the past two years, cloud adoption across Africa has transformed dramatically, with organisations rapidly closing the gap with their European and Middle Eastern counterparts and moving beyond basic implementation to strategic optimisation.

The report reveals that over 86% of organisations in Africa reported medium or high cloud maturity in 2025, a significant jump from 61% in 2023.

“As geopolitical tensions intersect with technological disruption we are seeing a shift in cyber threat landscape,” says Vikas Sharma, Africa cyber leader at PwC Mauritius. “Over 60% of organisations in Africa have strengthened cybersecurity, disaster recovery and risk mitigation protocols.

“Most organisations are now undertaking a fundamental rethink of their cyber posture, leading them to adopt cloud operations to build adaptable, secure and compliant infrastructure that can withstand unique cyber challenges.”

Investment momentum equals growth

Although cloud adoption is widespread across Africa, many organisations still struggle to progress from initial migration to full optimisation and cloud‑native modernisation. The survey reveals that only 33% have modernised their data architecture to support cloud analytics.

However, progress is more evident in foundational capabilities, with around 44% of organisations having adapted their cloud operating models, an important step toward achieving long‑term cloud maturity.

There is also a positive shift in Africa with strong planned investment momentum. Africa is showcasing a decisive pivot toward AI, cybersecurity, and controls. The report highlights that 88% of organisations plan to increase their cloud budgets in the year ahead, compared with 82% in 2023.

“This approach, whether delivered incrementally through migration, modernisation, or the adoption of cloud‑native technologies, requires significant business transformation and concentrated investment across multiple programmes,” says Tshifhiwa Makhari, cloud leader at PwC South Africa.

“This helps clarify why many organisations are increasing cloud spend even as they work to realise clearer returns from AI and cloud initiatives.

“Simultaneously, the growing investment by hyperscale providers in Africa, through in‑country presence and new local regions, is strengthening the cloud ecosystem. These developments support the momentum reflected in our survey and will be critical in helping organisations close the gap between ambition and measurable value.”

Geopolitics and regulation are redefining the rules of cloud

Cloud value in Africa is shaped by geopolitics, regulation, and foreign exchange. The survey highlights that 89% of organisations are refining their cloud approach in response to geopolitical and regulatory change.

“In this environment, realising cloud value depends on how effectively organisations respond to shifting geopolitical, regulatory, and economic pressures. Cloud strategies must be flexible enough to adapt to new compliance requirements, resilient to currency and cost fluctuations, and aligned to national sovereignty expectations.

“Those that proactively manage these external forces will be better positioned to unlock the full benefits of cloud and accelerate their transformation” adds Allderman.

While geopolitical shifts affect 45% of organisations in Africa, it is imperative that countries prioritise data privacy and security. Africa’s varied regulatory landscape compounds these security imperatives, from South Africa’s POPIA to Nigeria’s NDPR and Kenya’s Data Protection Act, necessitating adept compliance strategies.

Embracing the new age of cloud

Cloud has become the foundation of digital business, powering transformation, and innovation. However, the landscape is shifting, and the next phase will be defined not by migration, but by mastery: maturing operations, and strengthening governance.

“Our cloud survey report explores precisely how organisations across the continent are turning these multifaceted pressures into opportunities,” concludes Allderman. “We examine their approaches to regulation requirements, AI readiness, and financial discipline, revealing how forward-thinking leaders are converting constraints into catalysts for meaningful progress on their transformation journeys.”