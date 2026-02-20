KPMG honours Ignatius Sehoole

KPMG South Africa and KPMG One Africa has formally marked the conclusion of Ignatius Sehoole’s tenure as CEO KPMG South Africa and KPMG One Africa.

A farewell celebration was hosted on Thursday, 19 February 2026, in Johannesburg, bringing together senior leaders from business, government, regulatory bodies, academia, clients, competitors, media and KPMG’s Africa leadership. The high-level gathering reflected the breadth of Sehoole’s influence and the depth of the relationships he cultivated during his tenure.

The evening, themed “From Leadership to Legacy”, celebrated not only Sehoole’s leadership journey, but also the collective effort that underpinned KPMG South Africa’s renewal. It also marked a symbolic and seamless handover of leadership to incoming CEO of KPMG South Africa, Joelene Pierce, reinforcing confidence in the firm’s future.

A leadership journey defined by principle

A consistent commitment to ethical leadership and institutional strength has shaped Ignatius Sehoole’s professional journey. He built his early career across senior leadership roles in corporate South Africa, earning a reputation for disciplined governance and principled decision-making. In 2019, he was appointed CEO of KPMG South Africa at a pivotal moment in the firm’s history, with a clear mandate to restore trust, rebuild credibility and re-anchor the organisation to its core values.

Over the years that followed, Sehoole led comprehensive governance reforms, strengthened audit quality, re-engaged regulators, and stakeholders, and embedded a culture of accountability and transparency. As chairperson of KPMG One Africa, he championed greater regional integration and elevated Africa’s participation in global business platforms, including the B20, where KPMG served as a knowledge partner.

He concludes his tenure in March 2026 having stabilised the firm and positioned it for sustained, values-led growth.

Reflecting on his appointment and tenure, Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, who played an instrumental role in Sehoole’s appointment, said: “Ignatius was appointed at a moment when leadership required moral courage above all else. He brought integrity, humility, and discipline to the role – qualities that cannot be manufactured in times of crisis. His legacy is not only one of institutional recovery, but of reminding us that leadership is, at its core, an ethical responsibility.”

As KPMG South Africa enters its next chapter, Joelene Pierce paid tribute to Sehoole’s leadership and the transition: “Ignatius leaves KPMG South Africa stronger, steadier, and deeply grounded in its values. He has led with clarity and consistency, even in the most demanding circumstances. I am honoured to build on the foundation he has laid and to continue advancing a culture of integrity, excellence, and trust.”

Beyond the boardroom, those closest to Sehoole speak of a man whose grounding and perspective are rooted in far simpler rhythms. His wife reflected on the quieter side of his journey:

“For all the responsibility he carried, Ignatius has always found peace in the land – in farming, in working with his hands, and in watching things grow over time. It is there that he reflects, resets, and reminds himself that growth, whether in business or in life, takes patience, care, and humility.”