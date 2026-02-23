$29,5trn in mineral wealth poised to boost African jobs

Africa’s mining sector maintains its role as a key contributor of employment creation, fuelled by rising global demand for critical minerals.

According to the Compendium of Africa’s Strategic Minerals 2026, released last week by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent holds an estimated $29,5-trillion in mineral wealth – about 20% of global reserves – with $8,6-trillion still untapped.

The study highlights a clear opportunity for the continent to accelerate industrialization and job creation by focusing on value addition across downstream industries, including aluminium, fertilizers, battery materials and alloys.

Expanding production, expanding jobs

As African countries advance greenfield developments and expand or restart brownfield operations, mining’s contribution to employment is expected to strengthen.

In Namibia, the resumption of uranium production in 2025 and 2026 is supporting renewed sector growth. Speaking in Cape Town, deputy minister of industries, mines and energy Gaudentia Krohne reported that the country’s mining industry directly employed 20,843 people at the end of 2024.

With diversification underway into rare earths, copper, lithium and other critical minerals – alongside the finalisation of a new minerals bill – Namibia is positioning itself to attract fresh capital and expand workforce participation.

“Namibia is committed to supporting small-scale miners and improving livelihoods. We are focusing on finance support schemes and training support programs to equip our workforce with emerging skills,” says Krohne.

In South Africa, the government has outlined plans to mobilise R2-trillion over the next five years to strengthen its critical minerals value chain. The strategy spans exploration, project development, manufacturing and skills training, reinforcing the sector’s role in employment and export growth.

The announcement follows stable mining employment levels in 2025, with approximately 468 000 formal workers recorded mid-year.

In Zambia, mining continues to be a key employment driver, supporting over 73,000 jobs in 2025. Planned expansion through greenfield and brownfield copper projects is set to further boost the sector’s contribution to national employment.

For instance, US-startup KoBold Metals’ $300 million development of the Mingomba Mine is expected to create more than 700 jobs. Vedanta Resources is also investing $1,5-billion at Konkola Copper Mines while First Quantum Minerals announced a $1,25-billion investment at Kansanshi S3 Expansion project, generating significant new employment opportunities.

Translating capital into jobs

The link between capital investment and job creation is clearly demonstrated by the AFC. At African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, Molebogeng Mazibuko, AFC’s associate vice-president of Investment, highlighted the importance of deepening partnerships between African investors and global financiers to unlock new funding and accelerate employment growth.

To date, AFC’s $700 million in mining investments has generated over 15,000 jobs, with up to 70% of funding directed toward critical minerals.

Global critical minerals demand and employment prospects

The global scramble by the US, Europe, and China to secure African minerals presents significant employment opportunities across the continent. A December 2025 agreement between the US and the DRC on mineral extraction, value addition, and trade is expected to boost job creation in the country’s mining sector.

Already a major employer, the DRC’s mining industry supports over 100 000 jobs, according to minister of mines Louis Watum Kabamba at AMW 2025.

With just 10% of the nation’s estimated $24-trillion in mineral reserves currently exploited, and strengthened partnerships with the US and China, the potential for mining-led employment growth remains substantial.

Addressing investment gaps

Despite mining’s growing role in job creation, access to capital remains a constraint, particularly for local operators and small-scale miners seeking to scale projects. Limited financing slows development timelines and restricts employment expansion.

AMW 2026, scheduled for 14 to 16 October in Cape Town, aims to connect global investors with bankable opportunities across the continent.