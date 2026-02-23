AI in robotics to hit $182,7-bn by 2033

The global artificial intelligence in robotics market size is estimated to reach $182,7-billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 32% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The increasing adoption of AI-powered robotics is driven by the need for enhanced safety and risk management in industries such as construction, mining, and oil and gas.

These industries often involve hazardous working conditions and high-risk activities that pose safety challenges for human workers.

AI-enabled robots can be deployed in these environments to perform dangerous tasks such as inspection, maintenance, and repair, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Similarly, in mining, autonomous vehicles and robots can operate in underground tunnels and hazardous environments, reducing the need for human workers to enter dangerous areas.

By using AI-powered robotics for safety and risk management, companies can improve workplace safety, comply with regulatory requirements, and minimise the impact of accidents on their operations.

The increasing availability of AI technologies and the declining costs of robotics hardware are driving the adoption of AI-powered robotics across industries.

As AI algorithms become more accessible and affordable, companies of all sizes and budgets can implement AI-powered robotics solutions to improve their operations.

Advances in robotics hardware, such as sensors, actuators, and processors, have also made robots more capable, versatile, and cost-effective.

These technological advancements are lowering barriers to entry and accelerating the adoption of AI in robotics across a wide range of industries and applications.

Highlights from the AI in Robotics market report include: