Acer expands local manufacturing, adds gaming monitors

Acer Africa has expanded its local manufacturing strategy, adding high-performance Acer Nitro VG0-Series gaming monitors designed for gamers, creators and power users.

Select Nitro VG0-Series monitors are now assembled at a South African facility, following the same stringent global quality standards applied across Acer’s international manufacturing network.

This initiative supports skills development, job creation, and greater affordability for local consumers.

Acer Africa’s local assembly operation follows a detailed, quality-driven process. Imported premium IPS panels and components are integrated with locally-assembled electronics, with each unit undergoing rigorous functional testing, visual inspection, and performance validation before being approved for retail distribution.

QR-based tracking and final checks ensure consistency, reliability, and durability across every unit.

“Local assembly allows us to bring world-class gaming technology closer to our consumers while contributing meaningfully to the local economy,” says Glenn Du Toit, country manager at Acer Africa. “These monitors are built to meet the expectations of serious gamers, fast, responsive, and visually immersive, with the added pride of being assembled right here at home.”

The Acer Nitro VG-Series offers a range of gaming monitors, from fast-paced competitive play to immersive single-player experiences and multitasking productivity.

The models that are assemble in South Africa are

Acer Nitro VGZ240 X1 – 24-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display, 0,5ms response time, up to 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, AMD FreeSync support.

Acer Nitro VGZ270 X1 – 27-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display, 0.5ms response time, up to 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, AMD FreeSync support.

Acer Nitro VG270U X3ZA – 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS display, 1ms response time, up to 200Hz refresh rate, HDR 400, and AMD FreeSync Premium support for sharper visuals and enhanced immersion.

All models feature three-sided near-borderless designs and VESA mount compatibility, and are backed by Acer Africa’s three-year exchange warranty.