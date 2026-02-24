Updated: Cape Town Airport fire

Network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and other essential systems, have been affected by a fire at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

It has been confirmed that a fire occurred on the landside of the airport. It has been extinguished, and all passengers, staff, and visitors are safe.

At the time of reporting, IT services were still out of order.

While technical teams are currently stabilising network and IT systems, services are progressively returning to normal. The current status is as follows:

International Departures: Operations have resumed. However, due to the earlier suspension, passengers should expect delays and schedule adjustments.

International Arrivals: Some flights were diverted during the incident. Passengers are urged to confirm arrival statuses directly with their airlines.

Domestic Flights: Both arrivals and departures experienced minor disruptions due to system outages. Delays may persist as operations stabilize.

To avoid unnecessary congestion at the terminal, all passengers are advised to check the ACSA App for real-time updates; and to contact their airline directly to confirm flight status before traveling to the airport.