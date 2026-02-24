Cisco adopts broad AI approach to collaboration

As part of Cisco Live EMEA 2026, Cisco’s collaboration team announced upcoming, beta, and generally available AI features spanning devices, integrations and interoperability, and other areas.

Cisco continues to support AI on a broad scale and has a set of capabilities spanning areas such as networking, security, and manageability to support that agenda, according to GlobalData.

Gregg Willsky, principal analyst: Enterprise Technology & Services at GlobalData, comments: “Cisco continues moving the needle in a meaningful way on multiple fronts simultaneously with devices, interoperability, contact center, and collaboration.

“Collectively, the announcements allow companies to conduct more interactive meetings, make employees more productive, and forge deeper bonds with customers.”

Some examples illustrate the point. The overarching theme of Cisco’s device strategy is not merely to provide technology, but instead to drive simple, inclusive experiences through technology such as the ‘Cisco Desk Pro G2’, which adapts to multiple scenarios within small huddle spaces, making it equally adept at supporting one-on-ones as it is group discussions.

Cisco has placed a stake in the ground when it comes to supporting customers’ interconnected realities, showcasing multiple flavors of integration/interoperability capabilities at the event. For example, ‘Ask AI Assistant for Webex Calling’ surfaces relevant context from prior calls, meetings, and messages and extends that context to enterprise applications through integrations with Amazon Q Index and Glean.

‘Webex Contact Centre for ServiceNow’ integrates Cisco’s Webex Contact Centre into ServiceNow’s AI Platform, allowing agents to achieve faster resolution of issues. ‘Speech-to-Speech Translation’ provides real-time, bi-directional human-sounding translation for more than 30 languages, making it much easier for individuals to collaborate and get work accomplished regardless of spoken language.

Willsky continues: “Cisco recognizes that customers’ AI estates encompass more than just a single vendor’s platform and stretch well beyond their own four walls. Therefore, the company has kept busy incorporating AI into every possible nook and cranny of its WebexOne platform.”

Taking a step back from the ‘bells and whistles’ and viewing the announcements within a broader context yields some final thoughts.

Willsky concludes: “Cisco is taking an expansive view of AI and leaving it to its competitors to simply stockpile capabilities onto their platforms.

“This broader perspective manifests itself in three ways: one, Cisco is touting AI innovations across its entire portfolio whether software or hardware; two, it has clearly and repeatedly articulated its AI strategy and vision; and three, it recognizes that its customers operate in multi-platform environments and must interconnect with colleagues, partners, suppliers, and the like who often work at remote sites.”