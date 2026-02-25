Altron document solutions buys control of Xtec KZN

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) has acquired a controlling equity stake in Xtec KZN, a document solutions and technology services company based in KwaZulu-Natal.

Xtec KZN delivers high-quality managed print services, document management solutions and technology support to a diverse client base spanning the public and private sectors.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for Altron Document Solutions,” says Yolanden Moodley, MD of ADS. “Xtec KZN shares our values of service excellence and customer-centricity.

“By combining our resources, technology platforms, and expertise, we will be able to offer an even broader and more competitive range of solutions to businesses and institutions across KwaZulu-Natal.”

The acquisition is expected to deliver immediate and long-term benefits to customers of both organisations, including:

Access to Altron Document Solutions’ extensive portfolio of world-class document management, managed print, and digital transformation solutions

Strengthened technical support and service delivery capabilities across KwaZulu-Natal

A broader network of skills and resources to support complex, large-scale deployments

Continued commitment to local service teams and relationships that customers have come to rely on

“We are excited to become part of the Altron family,” says Cassim Khan, MD of Xtec. “This partnership gives us access to greater resources, a wider solutions portfolio, and the backing of one of South Africa’s most respected technology groups.

“It is a fantastic outcome for our team, our customers, and the KwaZulu-Natal business community.”