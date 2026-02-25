Century City Conference Centre achieves Green Key certification

Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town has become the first conference centre in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Green Key certification from the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) – earning an exceptional 100% audit score in its first year of assessment.

“For our team, the Green Key certificate together with a 100% audit score is a recognition of consistency and discipline,” says Gary Koetser, CEO of Century City Conference Centre and Hotels. “Being the first conference centre in Africa and the southern hemisphere to achieve this certificate matters, but what matters more is that it proves Cape Town venues can lead globally and set global benchmarks.”

The certification is achieved through Green Key, a global eco-certification programme for tourism and hospitality. Managed in South Africa by WESSA, the programme includes independent audits and annual verification, ensuring that certification reflects sustained performance rather than a once-off achievement.

“This certification is a signal of intent and a signal of value – it shows what is possible when sustainability is not treated as a side project but woven into our everyday strategy and the decisions, we make in doing business,” says Cindy-Lee Cloete, CEO of WESSA. “What makes me most proud today is the leadership that invests in both systems and people, and that understands sustainability must sit at the heart of how we operate if we want to remain a successful, resilient organisation.

“This award is not a final destination; it is the start of a journey that demands ongoing commitment and real courage to go beyond basic compliance, and to keep pushing for better practice every single day.”

Sustainability at Century City Conference Centre has been embedded into the design and management of its operations.

From solar generation and effluent water reuse to advanced energy sub-metering and centralised building management systems, “environmental responsibility has been treated as a leadership imperative rather than a departmental function”, adds Koetser.

The Green Key audit confirmed full compliance across all imperative criteria, with several operational areas exceeding international requirements. Here are a few key highlights:

Rethinking waste, from disposal to design: Waste management emerged as a standout strength during the audit process. Structured separation systems are implemented across kitchens, back-of-house operations and event spaces, including organic and hazardous waste streams. Clear documentation, robust compliance procedures and strong staff engagement ensure responsible management at source. The shift has moved the operational mindset from asking “how do we dispose of waste?” to “why did we create it in the first place?” – placing the venue on a clear path towards future Net Zero Waste ambitions.