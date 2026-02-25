LeanTechnovations opens Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurial Institute of SA

LeanTechnovations has launched the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurial Institute of South Africa (AIEISA), an initiative designed to bolster the long-term growth and success of South Africa’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Led by Rowen Pillai, co-founder and CEO of LeanTechnovations, the AIEISA aims to bridge the digital divide by providing practical, localised AI training.

“Most people know AI is here to stay, but they’re stuck. They don’t know where to start, their results are inconsistent, and they don’t have time to experiment,” says Pillai. “AIEISA exists to close that gap.

“We make AI practical, repeatable, and useful from day one, so SMMEs and entrepreneurs can get measurable results without needing to be ‘techy’ or hire expensive consultants”.

AIEISA introduces a strategic mechanism for large corporations to support the small business sector.

The institute is designed to help big corporates channel Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) funds toward high-impact AI education. By doing so, AIEISA helps sponsors achieve B-BBEE verification while ensuring beneficiaries receive training that delivers verifiable impact, such as standardised templates, playbooks, and measurable productivity outcomes.

In addition, AIEISA aims to assist the South African government in establishing a robust AI education framework targeted specifically at small businesses. This aligns with the urgent need for a collaborative effort across public and private sectors to unlock the transformative potential of AI for the economy.

AIEISA’s training programmes are designed as short, phone-friendly modules paired with guided exercises to ensure consistency. The institute launches with a phased rollout of targeted programs:

24 February 2026: Launch of AI for Owner-Managed SMMEs. This foundational course helps business owners install daily workflows for email, planning, research, and outreach to save time immediately.

“South Africa’s small business environment is quite unique, and therefore, we cannot just introduce the technology; we must empower these companies to seize its potential, starting with comprehensive training and moving swiftly to implement impactful, real-world business use cases,” says Pillai.

“By strategically leveraging ESD funds to empower South African SMEs with AI, we can unlock a new era of innovation, drive inclusive growth, and build a more competitive and resilient economy. This initiative is built by South Africans, for South Africans, to ensure our small businesses are equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving global market.”