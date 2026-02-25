Pnet backs overhaul of Skills Development Levy and SETAs

Pnet has welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s commitment to reforming South Africa’s national skills ecosystem in today’s Budget Speech.

By Paul Byrne, head of data insights and customer success

It was refreshing to hear his acknowledgement that the Skills Development Levy and SETA model could be improved.

Pnet’s Job Market Trends Report for December 2025 reveals fierce competition for entry-level roles in Administration, Logistics and Sales, alongside persistent, unmet demand for specialist skills in Engineering, IT and Finance.

This suggests a deepening skills mismatch in STEM disciplines, where South Africa faces critical shortages that could undermine economic growth and competitiveness.

The Minister’s proposed dual-training system signals a meaningful shift toward practical, work-integrated learning, which is a direction we support.

The reforms are a welcome first step. South Africa urgently needs a coherent, long-term national skills strategy explicitly aligned with the demands of the AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution economy.

Reskilling and upskilling pipelines must be built with tomorrow’s labour market in mind, not yesterdays. Government, industry and training institutions can work together to close the STEM gap, build digital capability and ensure that South Africa’s workforce is genuinely ready for the economy ahead.