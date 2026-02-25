Resilient performance from BLU

BLU Label Unlimited has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2025, reporting revenue of R5-billion, gross income of R1,353-billion and EBIDTA of R535-million. Net profit after tax was R389-million.

Headline and core headline earnings were R398-million, with core headline earnings of 44.19 cents per share. The group announced an interim dividend of 43.56 cents per share.

During the interim period the Cell C IPO was successfully concluded, completing a multi-year strategic reset.

Post-listing, BLU remains strategically aligned to Cell C through commercial partnerships, platform enablement and ecosystem integration, while benefiting from increased capital flexibility and reduced balance-sheet risk.

Brett Levy, joint-CEO, comments: “The successful Cell C IPO represents the culmination of a long and deliberate journey. It unlocks value, removes complexity from the Group and gives investors a far clearer view of BLU Label Unlimited as a standalone, high-quality digital enablement platform. Importantly, it also gives us greater strategic and financial flexibility as we execute the next phase of growth.”

Mark Levy, joint-CEO, adds: “With Cell C now standing on its own, BLU is sharper, simpler and better positioned to scale. Over the past six months, we’ve moved decisively from restructuring to execution – focusing capital and management attention on businesses that are cash-generative today and capable of delivering meaningful growth tomorrow, including making significant inroads through BLU Energy into improving energy accessibility throughout the country.”

BLU Energy Solutions

BLU Energy Solutions emerged as a key strategic priority during the period. The business, in conjunction with Cigicell, continues to scale its municipal prepaid electricity vending and revenue-enhancement platforms, while advancing a growing commercial and industrial energy pipeline.

A milestone was the approval and issuance of an electricity trading licence by NERSA, enabling BLU Energy to participate directly in the evolving energy market by aggregating supply and demand, facilitating offtake arrangements and delivering tailored energy solutions.

BLU Energy continues to build a scalable municipal and commercial–industrial energy platform, combining wheeled power and embedded solar generation with a differentiated offtake and revenue-assurance model.

During the period, the business secured early power purchase agreements, advanced a growing project pipeline and, subsequent to period end, received approval for an electricity trading licence from NERSA.

Segmental Performance

BLU’s core prepaid distribution business delivered a resilient performance during the period, maintaining strong momentum across airtime, prepaid electricity, vouchers and value-added services despite a challenging consumer environment.

Volume growth, disciplined cost control and continued product innovation supported margin expansion, with prepaid electricity, Blu Voucher and RINGAs remaining key contributors.

Strategic partnerships with major banks, fuel groups and formal retail chains continued to underpin scale, earnings resilience and market leadership.

Within Data, AI and Media Solutions, the Group continued to scale its data-led capabilities across analytics, credit decisioning, AdTech and lead generation. These capabilities are increasingly embedded across distribution, fintech and customer acquisition activities, supporting improved conversion, risk outcomes and monetisation of transaction and data flows.