Cape Town airport resumes full operations

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has successfully restored core operations following a fire in the Northern Service Yard on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Check-in & Customs: All domestic and international check-in systems, along with Border Management Authority and Customs services, are fully automated and functional.

Arrivals: International arrivals will continue to use an alternate "Meeters & Greeters" route on the ground floor of the International Inner Lane while a final safety assessment of the terminal is being completed.

Baggage Handling: Baggage processing is currently being managed manually. Our maintenance teams are working 24/7 to restore automated service to this area.

Temporary accommodations are being arranged for airport partners whose facilities have been impacted by the incident. Airports Company South Africa apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks our passengers and partners for their continued patience.

Passengers are advised to arrive early and check their flight status directly with their airline. For real-time updates, please download the ACSA mobile app.