IITPSA partners with IT-Online and Channelwise to support ICT skills development

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and ICT publications IT-Online and Channelwise, has announced a strategic skills development partnership aimed at supporting South Africa’s ICT skills development pipeline, amplifying industry-relevant surveys and highlighting upskilling opportunities across the sector.

The partnership brings together IITPSA’s long-standing mandate to advance professionalism, capability, and ethical standards in the ICT sector with IT-Online and Channelwise’s extensive reach, industry insight, and influence within South Africa’s technology ecosystem.

South Africa continues to face a widening gap between the demand for digital skills and the available talent pool. By aligning professional standards, credible learning opportunities, and industry-focused surveys and content, the partnership aims to play a meaningful role in closing this gap and further enable inclusive economic growth.

The IITPSA Special Interest Groups (SIGs) provide focused platforms for knowledge sharing, peer engagement, and thought leadership across key ICT disciplines, including AI and robotics, cybersecurity, software testing, cryptocurrency, women in IT initiatives and innovation. These domain-focused communities bring ICT professionals together to share expertise, earn CPD points, and stay current with fast-moving technologies.

This partnership will enable IT-Online, Channelwise and IITPSA to highlight these SIGs across multiple channels to encourage ICT professionals to participate in free webinars and events, upskill in high-demand areas, and engage with peers and industry experts.

“The ICT skills challenge in South Africa cannot be solved by any one organisation alone,” said Kelvin Nhlapo, acting-GM of the IITPSA. “This partnership with IT-Online and Channelwise allows us to expand awareness, improve access to credible skills development opportunities, and help ensure that the ICT profession is equipped to meet both current and future demands of the economy.”

Through its publications IT-Online and Channelwise, Futurewave Media will help to promote and report on all of IITPSA’s training and skills development initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the IITPSA,” says Futurewave Media publisher Kathy Gibson. “Skills development is arguably the single most important issue for the IT industry and the country, and we are committed to doing as much as we can to ensure that it receives the attention it deserves.

Gibson adds that: “In a rapidly changing world, where technology is becoming more embedded in every aspect of our lives, we don’t believe any individual or organisation can afford to underestimate the importance of ongoing training and lifelong learning.”

Featured picture: Kelvin Nhlapo, acting-GM of the IITPSA