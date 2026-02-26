KPMG strengthens Africa leadership

KPMG has announced the appointment of Tola Adeyemi as CEO for KPMG One Africa, alongside the addition of Professor Olayinka David‑West and Dr George Njenga as independent members of the Africa Governance Council (AGC).

The appointments are all effective from March 2026.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the global economy, and KPMG is committed to playing a meaningful role in its growth story,” says Adeyemi.

“It is a privilege to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for both KPMG and the continent. I look forward to building on our strong, connected, and high‑performing base to deepen collaboration and deliver consistent quality and impact across our markets.”

Professor Ben Marx, chairman of the Africa Governance Council, comments: “Tola Adeyemi is exceptionally well positioned to lead KPMG One Africa. In addition to his global perspective as a member of the KPMG Global Council, he brings significant influence and credibility as a respected business leader across the continent.”

The appointments of Professor David‑West and Dr Njenga to the Africa Governance Council, which provides board level governance, further strengthens independent oversight, bringing strong academic credentials alongside deep strategic and business expertise, he says.

“These appointments reinforce KPMG’s commitment to strong governance, accountability and leadership depth. They complement our established African leadership team, in‑country managing partners and regional senior partners, further enhancing our client‑centric approach across Africa.”