Rapid growth ahead for data centre construction

The global data centre construction market size is estimated to reach $662,71-billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12,7% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities and the increased use of big data analytics.

Furthermore, the growing trend of cloud computing and virtualisation, and a rise in digital transformation are contributing to market growth.

Other significant factors driving the market growth include rising investment in infrastructure projects, increasing government spending on information technology, and greater demand from the enterprise sector.

The adoption of a software-defined data centre in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive market growth. There has been an increase in medical expenditure every year.

The IT infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific is experiencing a significant expansion. The increase in networking equipment sales, such as switches and routers, handles this expansion.

In addition, the region is experiencing significant IT infrastructure investments from various organisations. The growing construction of hyperscale data centres worldwide to store large amounts of data creates a profitable opportunity for participants in the industry.

Hyperscale data centres are utilised in various industries to enhance networking infrastructure, memory, computing power, and storage resources.

The physical distribution and infrastructure systems supporting the data centres for optimising cooling efficiency and the capacity to scale computing workloads efficiently are among the elements of hyper-scale data centres.

The network infrastructure ecosystem is benefitting from government initiatives aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border operations. As a result, key players have been aggressively investing in rising economies in Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions to expand their business. These market players are securing contracts and tapping into new markets to increase their presence with technological advancements and product innovations.

