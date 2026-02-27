Applications open for 2026 Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Now

Applications for the 2026 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) competition are now open.

The competition invites Grade 10 and 11 learners from public schools in South Africa to submit innovative STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) solutions that can help tackle community challenges.

Entries are open until 6 March 2026.

Launched for the first time in 2023 in South Africa, this SFT competition encourages innovative thinking and problem solving for Gen Z to build sustainable solutions through STEM.

This year marks a major shift, the programme is now open to all public schools, including quintile 5 – making it more inclusive and nationally representative.

The SFT competition aims to reduce skills gaps, encourage youth led innovation and show young South Africans that their ideas have value and real-world impact. The global initiative envisions a South Africa where young people are not just job seekers, but solution creators who contribute meaningfully to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

This year’s competition is themed: “Social Change through Sports and Technology” and “Environmental Sustainability via Technology”.

The sports theme encourages young innovators to use digital platforms, data and smart solutions to improve access to sports, develop talent, promote wellness and create safer, more connected communities. It’s about using technology to amplify the positive social impact of sport beyond the field.

The environmental sustainability theme addresses the urgent environmental challenges South Africa faces, such as climate change, water scarcity, waste management and energy access. This theme invites young people to develop tech-driven solutions that protect natural resources, promote renewable energy and support sustainable living.

Lefa Makgato, corporate social responsibility manager for Samsung Electronics in South Africa, says: “As Samsung, we are inviting more South African public schools to enter this competition so that their learners can have the exposure and networking opportunities that will help them connect with industry leaders and our Samsung mentors – aiding their transition to tertiary studies.

“By engaging in this year’s themes, as well as fostering innovation and providing critical skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), public school learners who enter the 2026 SFT competition have an opportunity for their lives to be significantly impacted and transformed in more positive ways.”

School teams stand a chance of winnin prizes and the recognition as South Africa’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. The first prize is R100 000 worth of STEM equipment for their school, with second and third prizes winning R50 000 and R30 000 respectively.

Prizes also include Samsung devices for the learners on the top three teams.

Qualifying Criteria For Entering 2026 SFT Competition

In order to enter the Competition, a Team shall be required to comply with the following entry criteria:

The Candidates of each Team must be South African citizens;

Prior written consent must be obtained by the applicable Public School from each Candidate’s parent and/or legal guardian for written permission that the Candidate may enter and participate in the Competition;

The Candidate must be enrolled as a learner at the applicable Public School, as at the date of the commencement of the Competition and for its duration thereof;

Each Team may comprise of a maximum of 5 (five) learners from Grade 10 to Grade 11;

The Public School entering a Team into the Competition may only enter one Team.

How to apply:

Application forms are accessible online. Visit https://www.samsung.com/za/solvefortomorrow/ to register a school and submit the team’s proposal.